 ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1 All-Rounder
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1 All-Rounder

ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1 All-Rounder

India’s Abhishek Sharma retained his spot atop the T20I batting rankings, while Varun Chakravarthy narrowly leads Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed among bowlers. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza regained the No.1 all-rounder position after a strong T20 World Cup opener, helping his team beat Oman by eight wickets in Colombo.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1 All-Rounder | IANS

New Delhi: India opener Abhishek Sharma maintained his place at the top of the T20I batter chart, Varun Chakravarthy holds a narrow advantage over Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at the top of the list for T20I bowlers, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza became the top all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Abhishek has 909 points to be placed ahead of England's PhilSalt (821), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (769), Jos Buttler (766) and Pathum Nissanka (754).

New Zealand's Tim Seifert (up one place to eighth), Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (up six spots to 12th), Scotland's George Munsey (up seven rungs to equal 23rd), India's Ishan Kishan (up seven slots to 25th) and the Netherlands' Michael Levitt (up six places to 27th) among the other movers.

Read Also
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla Calls Out AI-Manipulated Video After Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake...
article-image

In the bowler's chart, Chakravarthy is holding a narrow advantage over Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at the top of the list, with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (up one place to fifth) the only significant mover inside the top 10.

FPJ Shorts
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Indian Govt Asks Instagram, YouTube To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Deepfake Content In 3 Hours
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

There is plenty of movement outside though, as Arshdeep Singh (up three places to 11th), Salman Mirza (up nine spots to 13th), Brad Evans (up 16 rungs to equal 15th, Mitchell Santner (up four slots to equal 19th), Bradley Currie (up 25 places to 24th) all make gains.

In the allrounders list, Raza has been rewarded for his side's strong start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by regaining the No.1 spot.

Read Also
'This Is Why We Love Cricket!': Netizens Go Wild After SA vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Double...
article-image

Zimbabwe registered an impressive eight-wicket victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup opener in Colombo and Raza's efforts with both bat and ball saw the veteran return to the top spot on the list for T20I all-rounders.

Raza picked up figures of 1/17 from four economical overs to help restrict Oman to just 103 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground and later returned to hit the winning runs to ensure Zimbabwe made a fast start to the 20-over showcase.

It saw Raza gain one place on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and move past Pakistan opener Saim Ayub into the premier position, a spot he first claimed towards the backend of last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz In TEARS After Double Super Over Against South Africa In ICC T20...
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz In TEARS After Double Super Over Against South Africa In ICC T20...
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1...
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla Calls Out AI-Manipulated Video After Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla Calls Out AI-Manipulated Video After Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake...
'This Is Why We Love Cricket!': Netizens Go Wild After SA vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Double...
'This Is Why We Love Cricket!': Netizens Go Wild After SA vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Double...
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over...
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Past Afghanistan In Epic Double Super Over...