'This Is Why We Love Cricket!': Netizens Go Wild After SA vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Double Super Over Thriller In Ahmedabad

Cricket fans on social media were left stunned after witnessing one of the greatest T20 thrillers in recent memory as South Africa and Afghanistan tied not once, but twice in Ahmedabad.

After both teams posted 187 in 20 overs, the match went into a Super Over, only to end level again at 17 each. The rare double Super Over scenario sent the internet into meltdown before South Africa finally clinched victory in the second decider.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dramatic finish capped off one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament, showcasing Afghanistan’s fighting spirit and South Africa’s resilience in crunch moments.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The double Super Over spectacle will be remembered as one of the greatest T20 contests witnessed in Ahmedabad. For Afghanistan, it was another statement of their growing stature in world cricket. For South Africa, it was a testament to their ability to stay calm when the stakes are highest.