IND vs PAK T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla Calls Out AI-Manipulated Video After Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake On Pakistani TV Show

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has strongly condemned a manipulated video circulating on social media, clarifying that his remarks about the India-Pakistan World Cup match were altered using artificial intelligence.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shukla issued a firm statement denying the authenticity of the viral clip. “A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen.”

Controversy After Shoaib Malik Shares Clip

The clarification comes after former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik shared a version of the video on a Pakistani television show. The clip allegedly suggested that the BCCI had made repeated requests to convince Pakistan to play against India, sparking fresh debate over cricket diplomacy between the two nations. However, fact-checking of the original footage reveals a different statement entirely.

What Shukla Actually Said

In the authentic video, Shukla praised the outcome of ICC-facilitated deliberations, saying, “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done.”

The version aired on television, however, inserted a key line altering the context, “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative on the repeated requests by the BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India…” This addition significantly changed the meaning of the statement, implying pressure from the BCCI, a claim not present in the original remarks.

As of now, there has been no official response from Shoaib Malik regarding the deepfake allegations. Meanwhile, cricket administrators and fans alike are urging greater caution against manipulated media during major international tournaments.