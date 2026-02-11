 Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Misses AUS Vs IRE Match Due To FREAK Testicular Injury; Steve Smith Called Up As Cover
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign could be over following a freak groin injury. Marsh was hit on the groin in training and was ruled out of the AUS vs IRE game. As per Cricket Australia, Marsh suffered testicular bleeding and as a precaution, Steve Smith has been called up as injury cover.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday forced out of his team's opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland here owing to a groin injury, prompting the inclusion of veteran batter Steve Smith as cover.

Travis Head is leading the side in Marsh's absence against Ireland and Matt Renshaw has been pencilled in for his maiden World Cup appearance. The 29-year-old Renshaw made his T20 international debut last month against Pakistan in Lahore.

"Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week. He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement," a Cricket Australia statement said.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," it further stated.

Smith, who hasn't played a T20I since February last year but has been in good nick in the format in the domestic circuit, will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required.

Marsh took the injury-causing hit from one of Australia's assistant coaches during a training session on Sunday.

His injury is the latest setback to the depleted squad, which is already missing frontline pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

