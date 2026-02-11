 ENG Vs WI: Mumbai Indians' Sherfane Rutherford Lights Up Wankhede Stadium With Half-Century In T20 World Cup 2026 Match
West Indies star Sherfane Rutherford smoked a stunning half-century in the game against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After a top order collapse, Rutherford slammed a 29-ball fifty at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The left-hander's show will please MI fans, with the West Indies having moved to the 5-time champions ahead of IPL 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Rutherford walked into bat with West Indies having lost the in form Shimron Hetmyer at the end of the powerplay. At 55/3, West Indies needed a rebuild and Rutherford continued to knock the ball around and take the game deep.

After a sedate small stand with Roston Chase, Rutherford upped his gears in a partnership with Rovman Powell. The duo put on 51 off just 29 balls, with Rutherford doing the bulk of the scoring.

He took the attack to Will Jacks, clearing the fence with two maximums in his second over. The left-hander carried that momentum into his assault on Jofra Archer, with a six and a boundary of the next. Liam Dawson also went for plenty as boundaries continued to flow from the West Indian batter's blade.

article-image

Rutherford eventually reached his half-century in 29 balls, smashing a six off Jamie Overton in the 16th over of the innings. He eventually remained unbeaten, scoring 76 off just 41 balls with two boundaries and seven sixes. Rutherford powered the West Indians to a competitive 196/6.

Rutherford's six hitting display at the Wankhede Stadium will be music to the ears of Mumbai Indians fans. While the 5-time champions were sedate on the IPL 2026 Auction table, they were active in the trade market. Mumbai acquired the West Indian from Gujarat Titans for ₹2.6 crore. Should he continue his current form, it would mark a steal for the Hardik Pandya led outfit.

