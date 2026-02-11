Attending Nepal vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium? Nearby Restaurants To Enjoy Italian Or Nepali Cuisines | Instagram @cricket.italy | nepalcricket_

As cricket fever grips Mumbai with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, all eyes are on the clash between emerging teams Nepal and Italy at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, this year’s tournament has already witnessed electrifying moments, including the overwhelming support Nepal received during their match against England on February 8. Now, as Nepal gears up to face T20 World Cup debutants Italy, large crowds are expected to flood South Mumbai to catch the action live.

If you’re heading to the stadium, and planning to elevate your outing by adding a culinary touch, here are some top nearby restaurants where you can savour authentic Nepali, Asian, or Italian flavours before or after the game.

Nepali & Asian Cuisine

Foo Town (4 minutes away)

A sleek and modern Asian tapas bar, Foo Town serves creative small plates and refreshing cocktails, perfect for fans looking for a stylish setting close to the stadium.

Wagamama (10 minutes away)

Known for its gourmet Asian offerings, Wagamama dishes out comforting bowls of ramen, curries, and stir-fries.

DMW – Grant Road’s Best Veg & Jain Sushi, Dimsum, Momos & Wontons (15 minutes away)

With a street-food vibe and a wide variety of momos and dimsum, DMW is ideal for fans craving comforting Asian bites, including vegetarian and Jain-friendly options.

Italian Cuisine

L&S Bistro & Pizzeria (5 minutes walking distance)

An upscale Italian venue with chic décor, L&S offers artisanal pizzas, pasta, and international bar favourites.

Pizza By The Bay (8 minutes walking distance)

Famous for its sea views and indulgent pizzas and sandwiches, this Marine Drive favourite pairs great food with the Mumbai skyline.

Vetro and Enoteca (7 minutes away)

An elegant fine-dining Italian restaurant, Vetro and Enoteca is known for its authentic pastas, premium ingredients, and refined ambience.

So whether you’re chanting for Nepal or waving the Italian flag, make the most of match day at Wankhede with a flavourful stop at one of these nearby hotspots.