Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai

Sunita Kapoor Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Daughter Sonam Kapoor's Godh Bharai Ceremony | Instagram @makeupbyridhi

Sunita Kapoor turned heads at daughter Sonam Kapoor’s Godh Bharai ceremony, embracing timeless Indian craftsmanship in a stunning ₹1.62 lakh organza silk kurta set by designer Divya Sheth. Dressed in a vibrant fuchsia pink ensemble from the label’s Yogini collection, Sunita perfectly embodied elegance at the intimate yet star-studded occasion.

The outfit was crafted in luxurious organza silk, intricately embroidered in natural silk threads. The kurta celebrated the age-old art of Gota Patti, a meticulous technique that involves cutting, folding, and hand-stitching fine metal strips. The craftsmanship reflected hours of skilled labour and a deep-rooted respect for India’s textile heritage.

The clean, fluid cut ensured the outfit remained modern and wearable, making it an ideal choice for wedding festivities like haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well. What made the ensemble even more meaningful was its association with the Kalamputli Revival.

Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Soothing Lehenga:

For the intimate celebration, Sonam chose a soothing lime-green lehenga paired with a matching cape, giving a comforting vibe. The outfit featured delicate floral embroidery and a flowy silhouette. She teamed the lehenga with a floral embroidered choli that complemented the outfit’s intricate detailing.

Sonam Kapoor To Welcome Her 2nd Child

The Godh Bharai ceremony marked a joyous moment for the Kapoor family, as Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja prepare to welcome their second child. The celebration saw the presence of close family and friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor clan, making it a truly heartwarming affair steeped in love, tradition and style.