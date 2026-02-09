'She's Having A Girl': Netizens Predict Sonam Kapoor's Baby Gender As Baby Shower Pics Go Viral

Sonam Kapoor baby shower |

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower look is currently capturing hearts across the internet. She looked radiant in a traditional yet contemporary lime-green lehenga, perfectly balancing elegance and comfort as she prepares to welcome her second child. Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their little one in Spring 2026, and fans are already excitedly speculating about the baby’s gender.

A user took to X to upload the photos of an actress and claim, "I am pretty sure she is having a girl." Hearing this another user asked AI to explain, saying, "@grok Batao poora." To this the AI answered, "Yeh post Sonam Kapoor ki recent baby shower pics ke baare mein hai, jahaan poster ko lagta hai bump shape se baby girl hogi. Old wives' tale ke hisaab se, agar bump high aur round hai to girl, low aur pointy to boy. Par yeh scientific nahi hai – asli gender ultrasound se pata (sic)."

I am pretty sure she is having a girl pic.twitter.com/bPzEkGHWll — vedika (@vedikabaisa) February 9, 2026

Another enthusiastic user asked AI Grok to predict whether Sonam Kapoor is expecting a baby boy or girl. The AI analyzed her bump, noting that its low position could indicate a boy, while its rounded shape might suggest a girl, ultimately concluding that it's a toss-up. However, it’s important to remember that such predictions are based on old wives' tales and have no scientific basis.

@grok : What do you think from photos based on old wives tales? boy or girl — Bharat (@bkk309) February 9, 2026

Because she is carrying low? — Akanksha (@Hercastic) February 9, 2026

Sonam got married to Anand in 2018. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Vayu. Later in November 2025, Sonam announced her second pregnancy.

The private god bharai vent that was held at Sonam's Mumbai home was attended by several celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a traditional blue and white suit. Kushi Kapoor arrives wearing a yellow and white saree. The god bharai ceremony was also attended by family members, including Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor. Other celebs who were also present were- Masaba Gupta, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar, and others.