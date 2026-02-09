'Nazar Na Lage!' Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Stunning Lehenga, Flaunting Her Bump At Baby Shower

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 09, 2026
Sonam Kapoor recently dropped heartwarming moments from her baby shower, as she is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja.
For the intimate celebration, Sonam chose a soothing lime-green lehenga paired with a matching cape, giving comforting vibe.
The outfit featured delicate floral embroidery and a flowy silhouette.
She teamed the lehenga with a floral embroidered choli that complemented the outfit’s intricate detailing.
Keeping her styling minimal yet impactful, she wore her hair in a sleek bun with a small red bindi along with a statement gold necklace and multiple rings.
The baby shower was attended by several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family.
The fashion icon continues to flaunt her effortless maternity looks, soon after her bold outings at outdoor events went viral on social media.