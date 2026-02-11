 'We Are Excited To Play...': Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash
India batter Tilak Varma revealed that the Indian team were looking forward to locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking ahead of the India vs Namibia game, Varma said that the team got to know about Pakistan's boycott U-turn a day before and are well prepared for the contest.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
India batter Tilak Varma revealed that the team were looking forward to their game against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. PCB withdrew their boycott of the game on Monday, giving a green light to the game on February 15 in Colombo. India face Namibia in Delhi on Thursday before a trip to Sri Lanka for the weekend.

"To be honest, we are very excited to play. We got to know that the match is going to take place day before. We are ready to play," said Tilak on the eve of the Namibia game here on Thursday.

Pakistan have won both of their games so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, including a convincing win over the USA. The likes of Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Tariq have made their mark in the tournament but Tilak revealed the team were fully prepared for the contest.

"We are watching all the teams. We are watching the bowlers and the batsmen. All the players and team members are ready to play. Now, we are in the match zone. The planning will start," he said.

"We are going one by one in every match, so we will see, we have video analysis, we have the technology, so we will see how we are playing, how the wicket is behaving, we have already prepared, so everyone has different shots in their team, so the shots that we have to play in the wicket, the bowlers we have to target," he added,

Pakistan took a U-turn on boycotting the marquee clash against India in Colombo after pressure from the International Cricket Council and other member nations. It will be the first match between the two teams since their Asia Cup encounters. India and Pakistan played thrice in the tournament, with India winning all three games, including the final.

