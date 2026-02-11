Big Red Favoured For P D Bolton Trophy At Mahalaxmi

Mumbai: Big Red, appeals the best for the P D Bolton Trophy, the main event on the 11th day of the Mahalaxmi race course here on Thursday.
Thundering Phoenix and Bashir should be the other main contenders for this race.
First Race 2.30 pm
Selections
1. The Raza Ali Plate: 1. (5), 2. (1), 3. (10)
2. The M D Mehta Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (4)
3. The P D Bolton Trophy: 1 Big Red (7), 2. Thundering Phoenix (6), 3. Bashir (3)
4. The M M T Pandole Plate: 1 (2), 2. (4), 3. (5)
5. The W Buckley Plate: 1. (2), 2. (7)
6. The Bangalore Turf Club Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (4)
7. The Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (6)