 New Clubhouse To Redefine The Mahalaxmi Racecourse
New Clubhouse To Redefine The Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The BMC has approved a layout for a seven-storey clubhouse at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The new structure will include 177 rooms, sports facilities, restaurants and banquet spaces. Authorities said around 120 acres will remain public open space as part of the broader redevelopment vision.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, home of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), is set for a major transformation with the construction of a modern multi-storey clubhouse as part of the broader redevelopment of the historic venue.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved the layout for the project in June 2025, paving the way for a new seven-storey clubhouse and an additional banquet-hall building on a portion of the racecourse land.

The proposed clubhouse will rise seven storeys above ground and include two basement levels for parking. The structure will cover roughly 17,000 square metres and will feature about 177 lodging rooms across its upper floors, designed to accommodate members, guests and racing visitors.

The layout of the building reflects the club’s aim to combine hospitality, sports and leisure under one roof:

First floor: bakery, department store, banquet hall, card and table-tennis rooms, children’s play area, swimming pool and kitchen facilities.

Second floor: library, mini theatre, meeting rooms, fitness centre and restaurants.

Third to seventh floors: 177 residential rooms for members and guests.

Sports amenities such as squash, badminton and padel courts are also planned within the clubhouse complex.

Alongside the main clubhouse, a separate banquet-hall structure is part of the project. This single-storey building will be designed to host social events, functions and club gatherings, further expanding the racecourse’s hospitality infrastructure.

The clubhouse project occupies roughly 32 acres within the racecourse area leased to RWITC for racing-related activities.

Authorities have clarified that the development will not affect the large public open spaces at the racecourse, with around 120 acres planned to remain accessible as park and recreational areas.

The new clubhouse is also linked to the state government’s broader vision of turning the Mahalaxmi racecourse precinct into a major green and recreational zone, often described as a future “Central Park” for Mumbai.

While the layout has been cleared by the civic authorities, the project still requires additional statutory approvals, including those related to coastal regulation, before full-scale construction begins.

The new Mahalaxmi clubhouse is envisioned as a state-of-the-art hospitality and leisure complex that blends modern amenities with the heritage of the racecourse. With lodging, sports facilities, dining, entertainment and event spaces, it is expected to become the social and functional hub of the turf club for decades to come.

