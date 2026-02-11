 Thomas Frank SACKED: Tottenham Sack Manager After 8 Months As Club Gets Dragged Into Premier League Relegation Battle
Tottenham Hotspur sacked head coach Thomas Frank after less than eight months in charge following a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle. Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and winless in eight matches, their worst run since 2008. Despite a strong Champions League campaign, the club said results forced the decision.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Tottenham Hotspur sacked head coach Thomas Frank after just under eight months in charge following their dismal 2-1 defeat at home against Newcastle on Tuesday. | IANS & X @SpursOfficial

New Delhi, Feb 11: Tottenham Hotspur sacked head coach Thomas Frank after just under eight months in charge following their dismal 2-1 defeat at home against Newcastle on Tuesday.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and just five points above the relegation zone following a dreadful run of form. They are winless in their past eight Premier League games - their longest run without a victory since October 2008, and have won just two of their past 17 league matches and picked up only 12 points in that time.

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together," Spurs said in a statement.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future," it added.

article-image

However, Spurs form in the Champions League has been positive, a fourth-place finish in the league phase securing automatic passage to the last 16

Frank took over as head coach in June, signing a contract until 2028 after Ange Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League to end the club's 17-year trophy drought.

The Dane has extensive experience in English football having joined Brentford in 2016 - since becoming one of the longest-serving current managers in the Premier League. During his time at Brentford he transformed the Club, moving them up from the Championship to an established Premier League side, consistently and significantly outperforming expectations for an extended period of time.

