ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Wins Toss, West Indies Batting First At Wankhede

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field first in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. West Indies have made one change to their line-up with Roston Chase coming in for Matthew Forde. England have opted to extend their batting with Jamie Overton replacing Luke Wood.
West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of Five Accused Till February 17
Why You Should Visit Amrit Udhyan At Rashtrapati Bhavan In 2026? Here's Your Ultimate Travel Itinerary
What Is 'Testicular Bleeding': Australian Captain Mitchell Marsh Suffers Painful Groin Injury, Ruled Out Of The Opening Match
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Discharged From Hospital After Stomach Infection, Doubtful For IND Vs NAM Clash