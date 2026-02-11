 Abhishek Sharma Health Update: India Opener Discharged From Hospital After Stomach Infection, Doubtful For IND Vs NAM Clash
Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital in New Delhi after being hospitalised due to a stomach infection. The India opener missed training on the eve of the IND vs NAM clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma's availability for the game still remains in doubt, teammate Tilak Varma confirmed in the pre-match press conference.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots; Sikandar Raza Becomes No. 1 All-Rounder | IANS

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for a stomach infection. Sharma has been unwell since the start of the tournament and played the opening game with a fever. His discharge was confirmed by Tilak Varma in the press conference ahead of the IND vs NAM clash.

"Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow's game," Varma told reporters.

In the pre-match press conference here, his teammate Tilak Varma said a decision on the swashbuckling opener's participation in tomorrow's game has not yet been taken.

Abhishek was out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai and took no further part after that with Sanju Samson replacing him while fielding.

It is learnt that he was unwell during that match and his condition worsened after reaching Delhi.

The priority for India isn't the Namibia game but the February 15 match against a steadily improving Pakistan team at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where the strip would be slightly different.

article-image

A stomach infection is known to affect stamina and endurance and it remains to be seen if Abhishek will be in a position to travel on Friday, train on Saturday and take the field on Sunday.

Samson did bat in the nets on Tuesday and spent a lot of time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, an indication that the team management is keeping its options ready in case Abhishek fails to regain full fitness.

But the Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park come Sunday.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir’s home here on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.

