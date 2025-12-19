 BCCI Set To Announce Squads For T20 World Cup 2026 & New Zealand Series On Saturday
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI Set To Announce Squads For T20 World Cup 2026 & New Zealand Series On Saturday

BCCI Set To Announce Squads For T20 World Cup 2026 & New Zealand Series On Saturday

With less than two months remaining before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is set to meet at its Mumbai headquarters on Saturday to finalise India’s squad for the marquee tournament.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

With less than two months remaining before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is set to meet at its Mumbai headquarters on Saturday to finalise India’s squad for the marquee tournament.

During the meeting, the selection committee will also announce India’s squad for the next month’s white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, against New Zealand at home.

Team India is currently participating in a five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, with the final game of the series scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai, on Saturday, to pick India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will be followed by a press conference to be addressed by captain Suryakumar Yadav and selection committee chairperson Ajit Agarkar," BCCI said on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Did Krish Steal Dadisa's Ring?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Did Krish Steal Dadisa's Ring?
RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Over Financial Woes
RBI Imposes Withdrawal Ban & Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Over Financial Woes
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Three Years After Son Gola's Birth
Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy, Three Years After Son Gola's Birth
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus
KSH International IPO Subscribed 83%, QIBs Fully Booked, Global Expansion Plans In Focus

Before the T20 World Cup, starting from February, India will host New Zealand for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, scheduled from January 11 to 31.

The 10th edition of the global event will feature 20 teams, comprising 29 days of high-intensity cricket played at eight venues across India and Sri Lanka, commencing on February 7.

Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands, and former winners Pakistan.

India is the co-host of the tournament along with Sri Lanka and will play its group matches across four venues -- Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, and Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Indian team will take on the USA in Mumbai in its tournament opener as it sets out to become the first team to defend the Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

Two-time World T20 champion India had won the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI Set To Announce Squads For T20 World Cup 2026 & New Zealand Series On Saturday

BCCI Set To Announce Squads For T20 World Cup 2026 & New Zealand Series On Saturday

'India Tera Baap Hai!': Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Verbal Clash In Dubai; Video...

'India Tera Baap Hai!': Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Verbal Clash In Dubai; Video...

VIDEO: Mitchell Starc's Thunderous Delivery Rattles Ben Stokes During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test

VIDEO: Mitchell Starc's Thunderous Delivery Rattles Ben Stokes During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test

Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash

Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash

Snipers Strike Back, Marinas Stay Unbeaten In Global Sports Pickleball League

Snipers Strike Back, Marinas Stay Unbeaten In Global Sports Pickleball League