 CCI Hosts First-Ever Pan-India Swiss Pair Bridge Tournament With 180 Players, ₹8 Lakh Prize Pool And National Ambitions
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Putting forth a big effort on the national bridge scene, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) is conducting the first-ever pan India-level bridge tournament on Swiss Pair basis under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Putting forth a big effort on the national bridge scene, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) is conducting the first-ever pan India-level bridge tournament on Swiss Pair basis under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India.

Strong Participation and Attractive Prize Money on Offer

There are about 80 pairs and trios entered with almost 180 players participating. The prize money is an attractive Rs8 lakh in the aggregate. The tournament is spread over three days starting from Friday (December 19). After the second day's play, two groups will be formed based on their cumulative performance. The winner in group 1 will get a prize money of Rs1 lakh per pair and similarly, the winning pair in group 2 will get Rs65,000. There are special prizes in the following categories: Best Ladies Pair, Best Mixed pair and Best CCI pair.

The tournament committee is headed by Ashwin Mehta, who is supported by Hema Deora, Feroza Chothia and Nishesh Mehta. Sanjay Chakraborty, the chief tournament director, is supported by Satish Kumar, Daxindas and Rajeev Deo. The technical management is in the hands of S Iyengar and his team. The dealing team is managed by Chetan Raval. Live telecast will be done with the expertise of Meenal Thakur and Pramod Samant, who will manage the BBO-VU GRAPH.

Based on the experience of this maiden venture, the CCI shall make it an annual feature.

