Palghar Horror: Leopard Attack Sparks Panic In Bhayandar East; Animal Captured After 6-Hour Operation, Injured Residents Stable | VIDEO

Leopard Attack Sparks Panic In Bhayandar East; Animal Captured After 6-Hour Operation | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar, Dec 19: Panic gripped the BP Road area of Bhayandar East early Friday after a leopard attacked seven to eight residents in and around Parijat Society, leaving several people injured and triggering chaos in the densely populated locality.

Emergency Response and Area Secured

Following the attacks, the leopard entered the Parijat residential building, prompting an immediate emergency response. Teams from Navghar Police, the Bhayandar fire brigade, the Thane forest department, and Sanjay Gandhi National Park rushed to the spot. The building and surrounding areas were cordoned off, and residents were advised to remain indoors as a safety measure.

Six-Hour Rescue Operation

After nearly six hours of a coordinated operation, officials successfully administered a precise tranquilliser dart, subduing the leopard without causing harm to the animal or rescue personnel.

The big cat was subsequently captured and shifted to the Leopard Rescue Center at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali, Mumbai, for medical examination and rehabilitation.

Injured Victims Stable

The injured victims, now reported to be in stable condition, were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

MLA Seeks Government Action and Compensation

Mira-Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta has written to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Ganesh Naik, urging the state government to take swift action. He demanded that all injured residents be provided medical treatment at government expense and that adequate compensation be granted to the victims.

Calling the incident extremely alarming, Mehta stressed the need for strict preventive measures to stop leopards and other wild animals from entering urban areas.

He also sought increased forest department patrolling, improved public awareness, and stronger coordination among civic and emergency agencies to ensure public safety.

Officials Confirm Successful Rescue

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that the leopard was safe and had been shifted to SGNP for treatment. Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma termed the rescue operation successful, adding that all injured persons had been admitted to hospitals and were receiving necessary medical care.

Surveillance to Be Strengthened

Forest department officials have assured that surveillance will be strengthened in vulnerable areas to prevent similar incidents in the future and to restore a sense of security among residents of Bhayandar East.

