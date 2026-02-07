Nationwide Strike By App-Based Drivers Cripples Commutes, Strands Passengers Amid Soaring Fares And Protests

Cabs (Representational image) | X @_zenman

Mumbai: A one-day strike called by app-based rickshaw, cab, and taxi drivers on Saturday brought passenger transport services to a near standstill across the country including Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The shutdown, observed in major cities including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Satara, and Solapur, also affected several rural areas.

Severe Disruption in Key Cities

According to app-based cab driver unions, arround 70 to 75 percent of cabs and auto-rickshaws stayed off the roads throughout the day. As a result, thousands of daily commuters were left stranded or forced to rely on limited public transport options.

Passengers faced the brunt of the disruption, particularly during peak hours. With a sharp drop in available vehicles, fares on operational cabs skyrocketed to three or four times the normal rates. Many travelers reported waiting for hours to secure a ride, while others had to cancel essential travel plans due to unavailability and unaffordable surge pricing.

Voices of Passenger Anguish

“I waited for more than an hour but couldn’t find a single auto or cab. Finally, I had to take an overcrowded bus and reached Thane railway station very late. The strike has completely disrupted our daily routine,” said Rajesh Pawar, a private company employee from Ghodbunder Road who works with Fort -South Mumbai based software company.

A college student from Ghatkopar, 19-year-old Sudhanshu Sharma, said, “I had an important assignment today, but there was no transport available near my area. I had to walk nearly two kilometres to catch a train. It was very stressful and exhausting.

Sixty-eight-year-old senior citizen Suresh Naik from Andheri said, “I needed to visit the hospital for a regular check-up, but I could not get any rickshaw. My son had to take leave from work to drop me. Common passengers suffer the most in such situations.”

Opposition to Unregulated Bike-Taxis

Similarly, Suresh Jain from Kalyan said that the few taxis that were available were charging almost double the usual fare. “After waiting for more than an hour, one cab driver finally came, but he openly demanded at least 50 percent extra. He told me that you need to cancel the ride and pay Rsv1,500 for a trip to Vashi. I frequently travel to Vashi because my father-in-law lives there, and the normal cab fare is around Rs 700,” Jain added.

The Indian Gig Workers Forum, which supported the strike, stated that the protest was aimed at opposing illegal bike-taxi services and the arbitrary fare policies of app-based companies. “The strike has clearly shown that these companies cannot operate without drivers ,” a forum representative said.

Drivers allege that companies regularly violate transport department guidelines, including fare regulations, licensing norms, insurance requirements, and passenger safety standards. They claim that while drivers are financially exploited through reduced incentives and earnings, passengers are simultaneously burdened with excessive and unpredictable pricing.

Another major point of contention is the growing promotion of bike-taxi services without a clear legal framework. Driver associations have strongly opposed such services, arguing that they operate without adequate safety measures or regulatory oversight. Protesters demanded that no bike-taxi operations be permitted until a strict and transparent policy is put in place.

A Warning of Unsustainability

Union leaders pointed out that around 18 lakh app-based vehicles operate in Maharashtra, supporting the livelihoods of more than 18 lakh drivers and their families. While companies initially attracted drivers with lucrative incentives, earnings have steadily declined over time, leading to mounting frustration and financial hardship.

Despite repeated appeals for fair compensation and better working conditions, drivers say their concerns have been ignored. Saturday’s shutdown, they claim, was a warning to both the government and app-based companies that the current system is unsustainable.

For ordinary passengers, however, the day turned into a logistical nightmare. Office-goers, students, and senior citizens struggled to find affordable transport, highlighting the heavy dependence of urban commuters on app-based mobility services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/