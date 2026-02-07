'Bonsai Blossoms 2026' Exhibition Inaugurated In Mumbai, Showcasing Decades Of Living Art And Meditative Practice

L-R - Harsha Hinduja, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Thacker |

Mumbai: The 25th annual bonsai and ikebana exhibition, “Bonsai Blossoms 2026,” was inaugurated on Saturday today at the Jamnabai Narsee School campus. It is a two-day exhibition ending on Sunday.

Showcase of Indian-Grown Bonsai

​This year’s display features Indian-grown bonsai ranging from 10 to around 35 years old, including a 35-year-old bougainvillea and a 30-year-old ficus, both maintained over decades by c. With over 200 bonsai trees on view, the exhibition has a broad mix of Indian species and long-practised techniques, offering visitors a simple, clear window into the time and care behind the art of bonsai.

The exhibition is being jointly hosted by the India Friendship Bonsai Society (IFBS), the Hinduja Foundation, and the Jamnabai Narsee School. The exhibition was unveiled by actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a long-time believer in the calming, meditative power of bonsai and mindful living. Harsha Hinduja, president of IFBS and trustee of the Hinduja Foundation, along with Urvashi Thakkar, vice president of IFBS; Rajashree Birla, Indian philanthropist; Jayraj Thakkar, managing trustee of the Narsee Munjee Educational Trust; and Ashok Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group of companies (India), were also present during the event. IFBS, established in 2003, is one of the prominent bonsai clubs in India.

Inaugurated by Celebrity Advocate

​Speaking about the event, Harsha Hinduja said that for her, bonsai is an amalgamation—a panchamrit—of the five elements: water, fire, earth, air, and space. "Bonsai is a living dialogue with Mother Earth, a celebration of patience, balance, and harmony with nature. Each tree carries its own character and, in nurturing it, we also nurture introspection and inner growth within ourselves. Through Bonsai Blossoms, our endeavour is to bring together artists, enthusiasts, and young learners from across the world, not merely to admire this art, but to inspire a deeper connection with the environment. Our vision goes beyond the trees," said Hinduja.

​Bhatia said that there is something incredibly grounding about being surrounded by living art. "Bonsai teaches us humility and reminds us to slow down, appreciate the natural world, and care for it with intention," said Bhatia.

Thakkar on Community and Dedication

​Thakkar, who began this long-standing collaboration with Jamnabai Narsee School as the exhibition venue, expressed her appreciation toward the Society’s members, saying, “Bonsai is a living art form that requires constant dedication and compassion. Over the years, IFBS has grown into a vibrant community that learns, creates, and celebrates nature together.”

​Yagi Koji, Consul General of Japan, said it is encouraging to see the growing appreciation for bonsai and ikebana in India. "These art forms embody the Japanese principles of harmony, simplicity, and coexistence with nature. IFBS has played an important role in fostering this cultural exchange, and it is wonderful to see international artists contributing to this meaningful dialogue," said Koji.

​For the first time this year, IFBS has also hosted a specialised bonsai workshop led by a line-up of global bonsai creators: Michael Morden (Philippines), Hayes Teo Siaw Hui (Malaysia), Veer Choudary (India), Gilang Muhammad (Indonesia), Manoj Kumar (India), and Ardiansyamei (Indonesia), offering participants hands-on learning in styling, shaping, and long-term care.

