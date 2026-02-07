 From 54 Riders To Helpline Numbers: Thane Traffic Police To Ensure Class 10 & 12 Students Reach Board Exam Centres On Time | Full Details
Thane traffic police have deployed 54 riders and issued helpline numbers to help Class 10 and 12 students reach exam centres on time. With 223 Class 10 and 126 Class 12 centres across five zones, the initiative includes three emergency vehicles to tackle breakdowns, traffic congestion, or other delays, ensuring smooth and timely commuting during the 2026 board exams.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Thane: The Thane traffic police have taken proactive steps to ensure students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams reach their exam centres on time. A total of '54 riders' have been deployed across the city to assist students facing traffic delays.

For help with traffic delays, the police has also issued helpline numbers: 8286300300 / 8286400400 and WhatsApp number: 7039003866.

While speaking to reporters, DCP (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat told reporters, "With 223 centres for Class 10 and 126 centres for Class 12 spread across Zones 1 to 5 of Thane Police Commissionerate, the department is taking proactive measures to manage potential delays. A total of 54 riders have been deployed on the roads."

He further added that helpline numbers have been issued to contact 18 traffic units, including the traffic control WhatsApp number and the traffic control helpline. In addition to the motorcycle riders, three specialised vehicles will be stationed at the control room to respond to emergencies, he said, adding the initiative is specifically designed to help students struggling with vehicle breakdowns, sudden traffic congestion, or other road-related delays.

Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examinations will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations will take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

BEST To Run Extra Buses

Not just in Thane, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced special arrangements to help students reach their exam centres without difficulty. According to a Mid Day report, depot managers and senior officials have been directed to arrange extra buses based on requests from students or parents, as well as depending on real-time traffic and passenger demand on the ground. Officials and inspectors will also be stationed at important junctions and bus stops to ensure quicker movement of buses and to prevent delays during peak hours.

