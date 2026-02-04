MBVV Police Impose Restrictions Near Exam Centres Ahead Of SSC, HSC Board Exams 2026

Ahead of the upcoming SSC and HSC board examinations, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has issued a prohibitory order restricting public movement and gatherings near examination centres to prevent malpractice and ensure smooth conduct of exams. | Image: Canva

Palghar, Maharashtra: Ahead of the upcoming SSC and HSC board examinations, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has issued a prohibitory order restricting public movement and gatherings near examination centres to prevent malpractice and ensure smooth conduct of exams.

Exam Schedule Announced

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Virkar (Headquarters and Special Branch) under Section 163 (1), (2), and (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will remain in force during the examination period.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examinations will be held from February 10 to March 18, 2026, while the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) examinations will take place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

100m Zone Restricted

Police stated that in several parts of Maharashtra, incidents have been reported in the past where illegal gatherings within a 100-metre radius of exam centres led to disruptions and attempts to assist students in cheating.

To prevent such incidents, the MBVV Police have prohibited the entry of unauthorised persons into exam centres and sub-centres. Only authorised police personnel, exam-related officials, candidates, and relatives accompanying blind or differently-abled students will be permitted.

Restrictions on Services and Electronic Devices

As part of the order, the police have also directed the closure of services such as xerox centres, fax centres, telephone booths, and similar shops near examination centres during exam hours.

Additionally, the use of mobile phones and smart watches has been strictly banned within the restricted zone.

Order Effective Till March 18

The prohibitory order will be enforced from 12.01 am on February 10, 2026, until midnight of March 18, 2026, on examination days.

Police said individual notices could not be served due to the large number of people affected, and therefore the order has been issued unilaterally as per the law. Information regarding the restrictions will be displayed on notice boards at police stations, exam centres, and other public places for citizen awareness.

