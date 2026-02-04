Palghar District Panel Clears ₹674 Cr Development Plan, Signs Tourism MoU, Approves Birsa Munda Memorial

A key meeting of the Palghar District Planning Committee, aimed at accelerating the district’s overall and sustainable development, was held under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik at the District Collectorate on February 3. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A key meeting of the Palghar District Planning Committee, aimed at accelerating the district’s overall and sustainable development, was held under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik at the District Collectorate on February 3.

Extra Funds Sought

The meeting took place at the Lokshahir Atmaram Patil Planning Committee Hall and focused on major decisions related to the District Annual Plan, tribal development, tourism promotion, cultural heritage conservation, and strengthening infrastructure facilities.

The meeting was attended by several legislators including Adv. Niranjan Davkhare, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, Rajendra Gavit, Shantaram More, Vilas Tare, Harishchandra Bhoye, Sneha Dubey-Pandit, and Rajan Naik, along with senior officials such as District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi, Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Dahanu Project Officer Vishal Khatri, and District Planning Officer Prashant Bhamre.

At the beginning of the session, the committee observed silence and paid tribute to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in an unfortunate accident on January 28

₹674.17 Crore Plan Approved for 2026–27

The committee unanimously approved the district development plan for the year 2026–27, within the funding limit of ₹674.17 crore set by the state government.

The allocation includes:

₹410.43 crore for the Tribal Sub-Plan

₹249.74 crore for the General Plan

₹14 crore for the Special Component Scheme

Additionally, the committee approved submitting a request to the government for extra funds amounting to ₹333.50 crore for the general scheme and ₹100 crore for the tribal component.

Priority to Pending Works

Reviewing the progress of the 2025–26 plan, it was noted that out of the sanctioned outlay of ₹799.43 crore, works worth ₹559.56 crore had been approved by January 2026, while ₹270.36 crore had already been disbursed.

Naik directed officials to prioritise funding for previously approved projects and ensure completion of pending works.

MoU Signed for Tourism Development

In a significant move to develop Palghar as a cultural and eco-tourism hub, an MoU was signed with the North Konkan Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture (NKCCA).

The initiative, conceptualised by the Collector, will include youth-focused reel competitions, digital storytelling, awareness campaigns, and the creation of quality tourism promotional material. Officials said the partnership will boost local livelihoods, innovation, and public participation.

Birsa Munda Memorial Approved

The committee also unanimously approved the construction of a memorial in Palghar dedicated to legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which will showcase his life, struggle, and tribal heritage.

Padma Shri Bhiklya Dhinda Felicitated

Veteran tarpa player and Palghar’s pride, Padma Shri Bhiklya Dhinda, was honoured by the committee with a shawl and coconut for his contribution to folk art and culture.

Three Pilgrimage Sites Granted ‘C’ Class Status

Under the Aspirational Taluka Programme, the committee launched the Sampurnata Abhiyan 2.0 and passed a resolution granting ‘C’ class pilgrimage status to three temples Shri Krishna Temple, Galtare (Wada); Padmanabh Swami Temple, Tembhode (Palghar) and Sheetaladevi Temple, Kelwe (Palghar).

