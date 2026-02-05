Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Grills Nashik SP; 12 Top Officials Under Scanner As Probe Reveals Syndicate ‘Followed’ Police Postings — FPJ Exclusive

CBI questions senior police officials in the Igatpuri fake call centre scam as the probe widens across Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has escalated its probe into the Igatpuri fake call centre scam, questioning senior Maharashtra police officials over an alleged nexus with cyber fraud operators. The investigation is expected to expose deep-rooted connections between the police and criminal syndicates.

IPS officer questioned for over five hours

On Tuesday, the CBI grilled IPS officer Balasaheb Patil, currently serving as Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), for over five hours at its office in BKC. Patil had earlier been summoned on January 21 but sought exemption due to his involvement in security arrangements for an Indian Air Force air show in Nashik. Following a fresh summons, he appeared for questioning.

Digital evidence and liaisoner under scanner

According to sources, the questioning of the IPS officer was built upon allegedly incriminating digital evidence and detailed statements recorded from Vishal Yadav, an arrested operative of the fake call centre, and an alleged liaisoner linked to the syndicate. Investigators revealed that this liaisoner functioned as an intermediary, bridging the gap between the criminal syndicate and a network of police officers to ensure the seamless operation of the illicit hub.

Palghar PSI also questioned

On the same day, the CBI team also questioned Palghar Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Bharat Patil for more than five hours. Currently posted at the Palghar police control room, he has been identified by investigators as an alleged cash collector for senior officials from the fake call centre syndicate, sources said.

Probe widens across districts

The agency is examining whether sensitive information was shared with the syndicate and whether any official facilitation or protection was extended to it. The syndicate allegedly cheated foreign nationals by impersonating technical support executives.

Officials added that a total of 12 police personnel, including several IPS officers suspected of maintaining links with the fake call centre network, have been summoned as part of the widening probe. The syndicate reportedly operated between 2022 and August 2025, spanning Palghar, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Raigad and certain regions within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Alleged ‘protective umbrella’

Investigators allege that the syndicate’s operations were highly mobile, shifting locations in direct alignment with the transfers and new postings of specific officers. These personnel, now stationed in different districts, are under scrutiny by the CBI over allegations that they provided a “protective umbrella” to the syndicate during their respective tenures.

SP Patil denies knowledge

During questioning, SP Patil denied any knowledge of the Igatpuri operations, claiming he had taken charge as Nashik (Rural) SP only a few days before the CBI busted the syndicate. However, the agency confronted him with specific evidence regarding the same fake call centre module that had previously operated in Palghar under absconding accused Sandeep Singh during Patil’s tenure in that district.

Investigators questioned Patil at length about his transfer from Palghar to Nashik (Rural) last year, which coincided with the agency’s claim that the syndicate shifted its base during the same period from a farmhouse in Saphale to a resort in Igatpuri. According to investigators, the entire infrastructure was relocated almost immediately after the transfer took effect. Patil categorically denied any knowledge of these activities.

A senior investigator told The Free Press Journal: “The timing of transfers and relocation of fake call centre operations suggests the syndicate may have had prior intelligence or deliberate strategies to operate under a protective umbrella.”

Links to multiple call centres examined

The agency also sought Patil’s response on the alleged operation of multiple fake call centres in Saphale, Wada and Mokhada, along with a training centre in Palghar, reportedly run by Sandeep Singh during his tenure between 2022 and 2025. Sources indicated that Patil claimed he had busted a fake call centre syndicate in Wada, arresting over 23 accused, but categorically denied any personal association with the ongoing syndicate under investigation.

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact Balasaheb Patil for his response, but he was unavailable.

PSI disputes allegations

Palghar PSI Bharat Patil sought to distance himself from the case during questioning, claiming he had learned about the Igatpuri fake call centre only through media reports. He reportedly told investigators that, since the case pertained to Igatpuri, he was unaware of the busted syndicate’s operations. However, he was confronted with statements and digital evidence from arrested accused Vishal Yadav and the alleged liaisoner, who claimed to have handed over funds to him and other officers for onward delivery to senior IPS officials.

PSI Patil denied the allegations, stating that he knew Yadav only through his brother, who runs a rented car service business, and claimed the liaisoner attempted to implicate him over a personal dispute.

CBI not satisfied, more summons likely

CBI officials were reportedly not satisfied with the statements, which they considered misleading. Both officers are expected to be summoned again.

According to sources in the agency, the alleged liaisoner functioned as a commission-based intermediary, serving as the vital link between the fake call centre syndicate and high-ranking IPS officers to ensure smooth operations. According to his November statement to the agency, he admitted to collecting illicit funds from the call centre operators and delivering them, under protection, to Palghar-based PSI-rank officers Bharat Patil and Sagar Patil. These officers then allegedly forwarded the money to SP- and IG-rank officials. The liaisoner reportedly maintained that his coordination was intended solely to ensure that the “protection money” reached the designated IPS recipients.

Also Watch:

Financial links under probe

Sources said the CBI is also probing suspected financial linkages, immovable assets and shell entities connected to senior officials. The agency has not shared further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. Officials said the scandal has severely tarnished the international image of both India and Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/