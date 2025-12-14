Igatpuri Call-Centre Racket: CBI Uncovers Sophisticated Training Hub Fueling Transnational Scams | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 13: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Igatpuri fake call-centre racket has uncovered a deeply layered and highly sophisticated operational blueprint. CBI findings accessed by The Free Press Journal reveal that long before the Saphale unit and the Igatpuri call centre were set up in early 2025, the accused syndicate had already established a full-fledged call-centre training institute in Palghar district, designed to function as a dedicated grooming hub to create polished scam callers.

Palghar Facility Functioned As Full-Scale Scam Training Institute

According to the CBI’s prosecution complaint (PC), the Palghar facility operated as the syndicate’s primary training and indoctrination centre, a hub that functioned as a full-scale grooming ecosystem where fresh recruits were systematically moulded into skilled scam operators. The centre offered structured coaching modules on scripted communication, psychological manipulation techniques, impersonation of foreign law-enforcement and financial institutions, and step-by-step instructions for engaging targeted foreign nationals. Fraud scripts were not merely handed out but were repeatedly refined, rehearsed and stress-tested in simulated drill-call environments, effectively making the Palghar unit the syndicate’s core incubation ground for professionalised cyber-fraud operations.

Standardised Playbook Replicated Across Saphale And Igatpuri

Investigators found that every trainee at the Palghar facility operated strictly according to a standardised operational playbook, a blueprint that was later replicated at the Saphale and Igatpuri fake call centres. Recruits were trained to impersonate Amazon customer-support executives, Canadian banking officials and foreign government representatives, roles crafted to coerce victims into believing fabricated scenarios such as “fraudulent orders”, “account breaches” or “identity-theft alerts”.

Layered Syndicate Structure And Key Operatives Identified

As per the CBI, the syndicate’s operational protocols mandated that every caller undergo a complete induction and training cycle at the Palghar facility before being deployed to Saphale or Igatpuri, making Palghar the nerve centre of the syndicate’s manpower pipeline. The model formed part of a decentralised, transition-based structure devised by absconding kingpin Sandeep Singh, with recruits receiving intensive training under arrested operatives Vishal Yadav, Abhay Raj @ Raja, and Shaibaz Kaisar Ateeq. The CBI describes the hierarchy as “layered, decentralised and highly adaptable”.

Questions Raised Over Police Oversight And Regional Transfers

However, during the investigation, the agency identified that the operational continuity of the fake call centres benefited from the inaction of a senior-ranking police officer, whose jurisdiction previously covered Palghar, Saphale and Wada. Reports indicate that during his tenure, the officer did not intervene, creating opportunities for the syndicate to profit. Following his transfer to Nashik Gramin, the Palghar call centre shifted its base to Igatpuri, again coinciding with the officer’s sphere of influence, raising questions about oversight in the region.

Cloud-Based Dialling Technology Enabled Large-Scale Fraud

The agency found that a major technological pillar of the syndicate’s operations was the systematic misuse of VICI Dialer, a cloud-based auto-dialling and customer-interaction platform installed on multiple seized laptops. The software was hosted on cloud servers traced to IP addresses registered with Hetzner Online GmbH, a leading internet infrastructure provider based in Sachsen, Germany. The platform allowed the syndicate to automate large-scale calling operations while maintaining operational anonymity and scalability, dramatically amplifying both the reach and efficiency of their fraudulent campaigns.

Auto-Dialling, Scripts And Psychological Conditioning

During training sessions, recruits were taught how VICI Dialer allowed the syndicate to scale its fraud operations exponentially. The system auto-dialled numbers from massive databases, connecting a live agent only when a human answered. By bypassing busy lines, voicemail and unanswered calls, the racket could blast thousands of calls daily with limited manpower. Trainees were also coached to use predefined on-screen scripts containing illegally sourced personal details of victims, a key tactic that enhanced credibility and enabled manipulation through structured social engineering. They were instructed to follow these scripts precisely, maintain composure, and adapt responses based on the victim’s hesitation or confusion, ensuring maximum effectiveness in deceiving targets.

CBI Calls Network One Of Most Advanced Scam Operations

CBI officials noted that the cloud-based system allowed agents to log in from anywhere, providing flexibility and resilience against law-enforcement tracking. Combined with industrial-scale auto-dialling, psychological conditioning and decentralised deployment, investigators concluded that this was one of the most organised and technologically advanced transnational scam networks operating out of Maharashtra.

Igatpuri Case Emerged After Months Of Surveillance

The Igatpuri call-centre case came to light in August this year after months of surveillance. Acting on intelligence about large-scale impersonation fraud targeting foreign nationals, the CBI conducted coordinated raids in Nashik’s Igatpuri region. The searches uncovered fully functional fake call centres equipped with computer systems, headsets and cloud-based dialling software, allegedly used to impersonate customer-support executives as well as foreign banking and government officials. The probe also revealed the involvement of several private bank officials and detailed the syndicate’s use of mule bank accounts and crypto wallets for financial fraud. Several accused were arrested, digital devices were seized, and the prosecution complaint outlined the syndicate’s recruitment network, technological infrastructure and the role of key operatives in orchestrating the transnational scam.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/