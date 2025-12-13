Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check

Panic prevailed in the Mahalakshmi Temple area after an unattended bag was found in the temple area. | FPJ

Mumbai: Panic prevailed in the Mahalakshmi Temple area after an unattended bag was found in the temple area.

Police, BDDS and Fire Brigade Deployed

Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Fire Brigade. As a precautionary measure, all devotees were evacuated and the temple premises were temporarily cleared to conduct a thorough security check.

During inspection, the suspicious bag was found to contain only clothes. No explosive or hazardous material was detected.

Temple Reopens After Clearance

The bag was reported around 7:00 AM, following which security agencies completed the search within about half an hour. After clearance from the police, the Mahalakshmi Temple was reopened for devotees.

The situation is now fully under control, and normal activities at the temple have resumed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/