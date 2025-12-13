 Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check

Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check

Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Fire Brigade. As a precautionary measure, all devotees were evacuated and the temple premises were temporarily cleared to conduct a thorough security check. During inspection, the suspicious bag was found to contain only clothes. No explosive or hazardous material was detected.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Panic prevailed in the Mahalakshmi Temple area after an unattended bag was found in the temple area. | FPJ

Mumbai: Panic prevailed in the Mahalakshmi Temple area after an unattended bag was found in the temple area.

Police, BDDS and Fire Brigade Deployed

Mumbai Police immediately rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Fire Brigade. As a precautionary measure, all devotees were evacuated and the temple premises were temporarily cleared to conduct a thorough security check.

During inspection, the suspicious bag was found to contain only clothes. No explosive or hazardous material was detected.

FPJ Shorts
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies
Read Also
Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under...
article-image

Temple Reopens After Clearance

The bag was reported around 7:00 AM, following which security agencies completed the search within about half an hour. After clearance from the police, the Mahalakshmi Temple was reopened for devotees.

The situation is now fully under control, and normal activities at the temple have resumed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared...

Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...

Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under...

Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old TCS Employee Duped Of ₹86.85 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old TCS Employee Duped Of ₹86.85 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 Busts MD Drug Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Worth Mephedrone And Raw...

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 Busts MD Drug Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Worth Mephedrone And Raw...