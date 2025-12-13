Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies

BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies | FPJ

Mumbai, Dec 13: Political circles in Mumbai are agog with speculation that the much-awaited elections to the BMC may be announced on Monday afternoon.

A senior leader of the ruling BJP told FPJ that the state election commission may hold a press conference late on Monday afternoon and declare the poll dates. The last polls to the 227 seats were held in February 2017.

Mahayuti set to fight together; MVA divided over MNS

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar), is likely to contest the polls together despite differences over vote-sharing. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is grappling with its stance on the MNS. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to fight jointly with the MNS, the Congress remains apprehensive, fearing a loss of north Indian votes.

Pre-poll announcements aimed at civic voters

The Mahayuti has announced a series of mega announcements, including the grant of occupation certificates (OC) to thousands of buildings, redevelopment of pagdi buildings, cluster development, and relief to buildings in the funnel or flight path in Santa Cruz.

