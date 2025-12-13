 Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies

Political circles in Mumbai are agog with speculation that the much-awaited elections to the BMC may be announced on Monday afternoon. A senior leader of the ruling BJP told FPJ that the state election commission may hold a press conference late on Monday afternoon and declare the poll dates. The last polls to the 227 seats were held in February 2017.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies | FPJ

Mumbai, Dec 13: Political circles in Mumbai are agog with speculation that the much-awaited elections to the BMC may be announced on Monday afternoon.

A senior leader of the ruling BJP told FPJ that the state election commission may hold a press conference late on Monday afternoon and declare the poll dates. The last polls to the 227 seats were held in February 2017.

Mahayuti set to fight together; MVA divided over MNS

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar), is likely to contest the polls together despite differences over vote-sharing. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is grappling with its stance on the MNS. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to fight jointly with the MNS, the Congress remains apprehensive, fearing a loss of north Indian votes.

FPJ Shorts
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Ukraine Sanctions Nearly 700 Vessels Used By Russia To Finance War': President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared After Security Check
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
VIDEO: Rodrigo De Paul Angered As Fan Grabs His Arm For Selfie At Kolkata Leg Of GOAT India Tour 2025
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz Intensifies

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors;...
article-image

Pre-poll announcements aimed at civic voters

The Mahayuti has announced a series of mega announcements, including the grant of occupation certificates (OC) to thousands of buildings, redevelopment of pagdi buildings, cluster development, and relief to buildings in the funnel or flight path in Santa Cruz.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared...

Mumbai: Unattended Bag Triggers Panic At Mahalakshmi Temple, Bomb Squad Rushes In; Area Cleared...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...

Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Poll Dates Likely To Be Announced On Monday As Political Buzz...

Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under...

Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old TCS Employee Duped Of ₹86.85 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old TCS Employee Duped Of ₹86.85 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 Busts MD Drug Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Worth Mephedrone And Raw...

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-7 Busts MD Drug Factory, Seizes ₹115 Crore Worth Mephedrone And Raw...