 Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under Control
Bhayandar Fire Destroys 20-25 Furniture Shops At Pleasant Park, Fire Department Brings Blaze Under Control

Primary information suggests that 20 to 25 shops have been destroyed in the fire. The shops caught in the inferno have suffered losses running into lakhs of rupees.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
A major fire incident occurred at furniture shops in the Pleasant Park area of Bhayandar. No casualties have been reported in the blaze. | Representational Image

Bhayandar: A major fire incident occurred at furniture shops in the Pleasant Park area of Bhayandar. No casualties have been reported in the blaze.

Shops Reduced to Ashes in Early Morning Blaze

The shops suddenly caught fire around 3 AM on Saturday night, completely burning all the establishments to ashes.

Primary information suggests that 20 to 25 shops have been destroyed in the fire. The shops caught in the inferno have suffered losses running into lakhs of rupees.

The Municipal Corporation's fire department arrived promptly and brought the fire under control. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

