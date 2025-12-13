Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 41-Year-Old TCS Employee Duped Of ₹86.85 Lakh In Fake Share Market Investment Scam; Case Registered

Eastern Region Cyber Police investigate a major online investment fraud reported by a TCS employee in Chembur | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 13: Cyber fraudsters have duped a 41-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee of Rs 86.85 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns from share market investments. The incident came to light in Chembur, following which the Eastern Region Cyber police have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated further investigation.

WhatsApp Message Led Victim to Fake Trading Platform

According to the FIR, the complainant, Rohin Shamji Vora, a resident of 15 Road, Chembur, lives there with his family. On September 11, while browsing WhatsApp, Vora received a message inviting him to invest in the stock market through an “Edelweiss Investment” WhatsApp group.

He initially ignored the message. However, on October 23, he was sent a link to a mobile application. Vora downloaded an app named Edelhnw from the Play Store and filled in his personal details as part of the KYC process.

Online ‘Trading Classes’ Built Trust

From October 28, Vora began trading through the app. The WhatsApp group had 104 members and was managed by two administrators identified as Meera Joshi and Venkatchalan Ramaswami.

Ramaswami regularly conducted online trading “classes” through messages, while Joshi would conclude the sessions. These classes are reportedly still ongoing, as mentioned in the complaint.

Rs 86.85 Lakh Invested Before Fraud Surfaced

Gaining confidence in the trading process, Vora invested a total of Rs 86.85 lakh. The app showed substantial profits in his virtual trading account. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount on December 8, he was asked to pay a 30 per cent service fee.

Victim Alerts Cyber Police

Suspecting fraud, Vora contacted the cyber helpline number 1930 and subsequently lodged a formal complaint at the Eastern Region Cyber police station.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway.

