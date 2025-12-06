Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered

Opera House CA loses ₹1.63 lakh in parcel-link cyber fraud; Gamdevi Police probe underway | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 05: A 37-year-old chartered accountant residing in Opera House has lodged a cyber-fraud complaint with the Gamdevi Police Station after losing ₹1,63,910 in an online scam. According to the complaint, the victim was tricked into clicking a fake parcel-delivery link, leading to fraudulent withdrawal from his bank account.

Fraud Began With SMS Claiming Parcel Delivery

On September 27, around 7:17 p.m., while the victim was in his room, he received a text message from mobile number 9618629592, stating that his parcel was ready for delivery and he must click the attached link to complete the process; otherwise, the parcel would be returned.

Victim Entered Card Details Believing Link Was Genuine

As soon as the victim clicked the link, a page opened displaying his name and address, and he was asked to pay a ₹1 verification fee. Shortly afterwards, an OTP was sent to his phone. Believing the link to be genuine, he entered his HDFC credit card details (4375 4672 0092 XXXX) and the OTP.

Within minutes, the victim received a message alert stating that ₹1,63,910.19 had been debited from his credit card. The victim informed the police that HDFC Bank immediately called him to verify the high-value transaction. After he clarified that he did not make the payment, the bank blocked his credit card.

Cyber Police Begin Probe

The victim stated that the unknown cyber fraudster deceived him through an electronic link and dishonestly transferred the money into his bank account.

Also Watch:

Following this, he registered a complaint with the Gamdevi Police Station. Police have filed a case under cyber-fraud sections and initiated an investigation into the mobile number, suspicious link, and transaction trail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/