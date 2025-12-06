Thane News: Central Railway Vigilance Busts Fake Pay-and-Park Racket In Kalyan

A representative image of Pay-and-Park near railway station |

The Central Railway’s Vigilance Department on Thursday night busted a major fraud at a Pay-and-Park facility in Kalyan (East), where the operator was allegedly running an illegal parking stand using forged receipt books and fabricated documents.

According to vigilance officials, the team had received multiple complaints of overcharging at the Kolshewadi Pay-and-Park. Acting on the tip-off, a vigilance team parked a vehicle at the spot and collected a receipt. The slip mentioned “DS Enterprises, Site–M”, which immediately raised suspicion.

Fake Receipts, Forged Documents Seized

Upon verification, the vigilance team discovered that the receipt book was entirely fake and printed by the operator himself.

The team then detained the parking contractor, Harishankar Prajapati, and seized multiple duplicate receipt books and forged documents from the site.

RPF Takes Custody; Collusion Suspected

Prajapati was subsequently handed over to the Kalyan RPF for further action. A vigilance officer, requesting anonymity, said that possible collusion between railway officials and the operator “cannot be ruled out.”

Deeper Probe Initiated

The department has now initiated a detailed investigation to determine which railway officials may have facilitated or ignored the fraudulent operation, signalling the start of a larger inquiry into systemic lapses.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/