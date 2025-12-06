Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered

Vashi businessman loses Rs 1.60 crore to WhatsApp trading scam; cyber police investigate | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 05: A 71-year-old transport businessman from Vashi lost Rs 1.60 crore to an online investment scam that operated through multiple WhatsApp groups and a fake trading application, following which the Cyber Police Station, Navi Mumbai, registered an FIR.

Added to Trading Group Without Consent

According to the complaint registered, the victim, Vipin Ramaniklal Gandhi of Sector-14, Vashi, was added without consent to a WhatsApp group named NB Elephant Bulls 803 on November 1, where members appeared to be making high returns through stock and IPO trading.

Gandhi told police the group was led by a woman identifying herself as Divya, who frequently shared messages promoting online trading and alleged profit-making opportunities.

Scammers Created Fake Trading App Showing Rising Profits

Police said Gandhi was later added to another group, NB-Deposit Services WB1120, where Divya circulated a link to an app called NB Trusted Partner through the website m.nbinvests.com. The app displayed real-time trades and rising profits, creating the impression of a genuine trading platform.

On the group’s instructions, Gandhi transferred more than Rs 1.60 crore in 12 bank transactions between November 6 and 27 to accounts in multiple banks for supposed IPO and share purchases.

Withdrawal Blocked After Funds Swelled on Screen to Rs 4.29 Crore

Police said the fabricated app showed Gandhi’s balance swelling to Rs 4.29 crore, but his withdrawal request on November 28 was rejected. Divya allegedly told him he could access his funds only after buying an additional IPO, raising suspicion when he told her he had no further money to invest.

Scam Network Linked to Multiple Numbers & Accounts

The FIR notes that the fraudsters used at least nine mobile numbers, multiple bank accounts, and a fake website to impersonate a legitimate trading service.

“The entire setup was crafted to deceive users by displaying fictitious profits and demanding repeated payments,” a police officer said.

FIR Registered; Hunt for Suspects On

Gandhi filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on November 29 after realising he had been cheated. The cyber police have booked unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Officers are coordinating with banks and telecom operators to trace the beneficiaries of the funds and track the digital footprint behind the fraudulent platform.

Police have urged citizens to avoid unsolicited WhatsApp investment groups and verify any investment scheme only through SEBI-regulated platforms.

