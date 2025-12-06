Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids

ANC Mumbai seizes heroin & MD worth over Rs 4 crore; 10 peddlers arrested in city-wide raids | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 05: In a major anti-narcotics crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has carried out six coordinated operations across the city — Borivali, Khar, Bandra West, Dharavi East and Goregaon — resulting in the arrest of 10 drug peddlers and the seizure of heroin and mephedrone (MD) worth more than ₹4 crore.

A total of 739 grams of heroin, 452 grams of mephedrone, and ₹5,87,000 in cash were recovered during the operations.

Breakdown of Raids & Recoveries

ANC Kandivali Unit has arrested a duo for selling heroin illegally in Borivali with 511 g of heroin worth approx. ₹2.04 crore, along with a mixer grinder and drug-processing equipment.

In a second action near Devipada Subway on Western Express Highway, two more persons were arrested with 123 g of heroin worth approx. ₹49 lakh.

In Goregaon East, one man was arrested while selling MD; police seized 230 g of MD worth approx. ₹57.5 lakh. All three cases are being further investigated by the Kandivali Unit.

Bandra – ANC Bandra Unit

ANC Bandra Unit has arrested two peddlers for selling heroin and seized 105 g of heroin worth approx. ₹15.75 lakh. Investigation is underway under the Bandra Unit.

Goregaon West – ANC Azad Maidan Unit

Whereas ANC Azad Maidan Unit has booked two persons in Goregaon West for selling MD and seized 122 g of MD worth approx. ₹36.6 lakh. Further probe by the Azad Maidan Unit.

Dharavi – ANC Worli Unit

ANC Worli Unit arrested one person in Dharavi for MD trafficking with 100 g of MD worth approx. ₹25 lakh. The case is under investigation by the Worli Unit. With these seizures, the ANC has successfully intercepted a major distribution chain operating across different suburban pockets of Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Police officials said the Mumbai Police is committed to building a drug-free society and will continue tracking and dismantling narcotics networks across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/