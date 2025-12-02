Mumbai Crime Branch Busts High-Value Drug Network; ‘Bunty–Babli’ Duo Arrested With ₹2 Crore Heroin

ANC Kandivali Unit seized 511 grams of heroin worth ₹2.04 crore from the accused couple | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 02: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a husband-wife duo allegedly involved in supplying drugs across the city. The pair, known in the drug network by the aliases “Bunty and Babli,” were apprehended near Rashtriya Udyan Metro Station on the Western Express Highway, Borivali (East).

Heroin Worth ₹2.04 Crore Recovered

During the operation, officers seized 511 grams of heroin valued at approximately ₹2.04 crore in the international market. Police also recovered two mobile phones and a mixer grinder from their residence, suspected to be used in drug processing and packaging.

Couple Delivered Drugs to Rave Parties & High-Profile Gatherings

According to investigators, the arrested couple worked together to deliver heroin to clients across Mumbai. Their supply network allegedly included rave parties and high-profile drug gatherings, where they delivered narcotics based on demand.

ANC Laid Trap After Specific Tip-Off

The ANC Kandivali Unit had received a tip-off that the couple would be arriving with a bag full of drugs. Acting on this intelligence, a team led by Senior Police Officer Jagdale laid a trap and intercepted the accused at the location.

FIR Registered Under NDPS Act

Following the arrest, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused are now in custody.

Probe to Identify Main Supplier & Wider Drug Network

Police are now focusing on identifying the main supplier connected to the couple, the locations and clients involved in their drug distribution network, and possible links to interstate or international drug suppliers. Investigators suspect the duo is part of a larger syndicate operating across the city and expect further arrests as the probe progresses.

Court Extends Police Custody By Two More Days

Last week, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali Unit arrested a married couple—referred to as the ‘Bunty–Babli’ duo—and produced them before the court, which initially remanded them to five days of police custody.

After the completion of that custody period, the couple was again produced before the court yesterday. Following the hearing, the court has further extended their police custody by two more days.

