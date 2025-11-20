Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busts Vashi-Based Heroin Racket, Seizes ₹1.35 Crore Drugs; 1 Arrested, 7 Absconding

Navi Mumbai ANC seizes heroin worth Rs 1.35 crore in a Vashi raid; one accused arrested, hunt on for Punjab-based suppliers and local buyers | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: In a major anti-narcotics crackdown, the Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) busted a heroin racket operating out of Koprigaon in Vashi, seizing heroin worth Rs 1.35 crore and arresting one accused, while launching a hunt for seven others linked to a Punjab-based supply chain.

Punjab-Origin Accused Arrested With Rs 1.35 Crore Heroin

Officials said the raid was conducted on November 19 after the ANC received a tip-off about drug activity in the area. During the operation, police arrested Vikramjitsingh Amriksingh (34), originally from Amritsar, Punjab, who had been staying on rent at the Parshuram Patil building in Vashi.

Bulk Supply Trail Leads to Punjab

Police recovered 271.8 grams of heroin valued at Rs 1.35 crore which the accused had allegedly stored for local distribution. "The investigation has revealed that the contraband was being procured from Punjab in bulk and sold through contacts across Navi Mumbai. The accused is also suspected to have accepted payments in cash and via Google Pay," deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sachin Gunjal said.

Seven More Suspects on the Radar

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell said the seizure exposes a deeper inter-state drug network. “Our investigation shows a clear supply trail from Punjab to Navi Mumbai. We are now identifying all links in the chain to dismantle the network completely,” he said.

Police have launched a search for seven individuals—including the main Punjab-based supplier and local buyers connected to the arrested accused. Vikramjitsingh has been remanded to police custody till November 26.

Also Watch:

Crackdown Led by ACP Prerna Katte

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte, with a team comprising PI Nigde and officers Ramesh Tayde, Bankar, Dore, Satish Mehetar, Ganesh Pawar, Ankush Mhatre, Hemangi Patil, Pagare, Parmeshwar Bhabad and Patil.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/