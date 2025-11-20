Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Bust Fake Call Centre Racket; 20 Arrested For ₹12-Crore Stock Scam And Ransomware Attacks On US Citizens

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police arrest 20 suspects from a Turbhe call centre hub involved in stock-trading fraud and ransomware scams | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: In a major crackdown, the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police and Crime Branch arrested 20 people for operating bogus call centres involved in stock-market trading fraud across India and ransomware attacks targeting US citizens.

The joint operation was conducted at Millennium Park, Turbhe, following a tip-off. Police found 71 bank accounts that had carried out transactions amounting to nearly Rs 12 crore through various mule accounts. These 71 bank accounts were used in 31 complaints.

20 Arrested in Raid on Turbhe Call Centre Hub

According to officials, a raid was conducted on November 18 at Millennium Park, Building No. 3, Sector 3, Turbhe, where the accused were running multiple fake call centres posing as The Wealth Growth, The Capital Services, Sigma, Trade Knowledge Services and Stock Vision.

A total of 97 men and women were found working on computers, using WhatsApp calls and chats to lure citizens with promises of high returns in stock-market trading.

Victims Across India Duped Through Fake Investment Schemes

A technical examination of the systems revealed WhatsApp accounts logged in with multiple mobile numbers, bank account details used to receive cheated money, and conversations from victims demanding refunds after realising they had been duped.

Same Call Centre Also Ran Ransomware Extortion Targeting US Citizens

Further investigation showed that between 6.30 pm and 3.30 am, the same call centre also targeted US citizens using ransomware and malware attacks executed through IT Mac World Solution.

Once the victims’ computers froze, a fake Microsoft error code and customer support number—in reality a VOIP number operated by the accused—would appear on the screen.

"Staff impersonated Microsoft support agents, gained the victims’ trust by using scripted instructions, and then extorted money under the guise of resolving the issue," DCP (Crime) Sachin Gunjal said.

Large Haul of Devices Seized

Police seized 38 mobile phones, 21 CPUs, 5 laptops, 5 SSDs and one GSM server from the premises. There were 108 desktops present at the call centre of which only the important CPU's were seized. Of the 20 arrested, three main accused were identified as Sanjay Shikre, Gagan Thapper and Akshay Sharma.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act. All 20 arrested accused have been sent to police custody till November 23.

Probe Widens as More Suspects Wanted

Officials said the scam network is extensive, with several more suspects still wanted. The investigation is being handled by API Vishal Patil of the Cyber Police Station under the supervision of ACPs Ajaykumar Landge and Prerna Katte, with technical support from cyber experts Ajay Pancholi and Gaurav Karkhele.

