Mumbai Crime: MCOCA Invoked Against Chhota Rajan Aide DK Rao In Extortion Case; Court Remands Trio To AEC Custody Until Nov 26

Mumbai, Nov 20: Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster DK Rao, a close aide of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in an extortion case registered by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).

DK Rao, Two Others Arrested in October Now Face MCOCA Charges

Rao, along with Anil Ramesh Parerao and Mimit Ajit Bhuta, was arrested by the AEC in October on extortion charges. With MCOCA provisions now added, all three accused were produced before the special court on Tuesday evening.

Prosecution Seeks Custody to Recover ‘Chit’ and Trace Illegal Assets

The chief public prosecutor Jaysing Desai, had sought their custody for integration contending that they have to recover a ‘chit’ from the accused. Further the prosecution had claimed that they need to gather evidence to establish nexus between the three accused and details of the properties bought by them using the pecuniary gain earned through alleged illegal activities. The plea was, however, opposed by the defence lawyers.

Court Grants AEC Custody Till November 26

The court however, said that the arguments advanced by the defence was not sufficient enough to reject the plea of the prosecution. The court further said that there are satisfactory grounds raised by the prosecution while seeking their custody. Hence they have now been remanded to AEC custody till November 26.

