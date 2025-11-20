Rajkot Old-age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility |

Mumbai: Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, a Rajkot-based old-age home, announced the planting of 1510 million trees - around one for every person in the country. Of these, 30 million will be planted in Maharashtra first.

The organisation also announced plans to spend Rs 400 crore on the world's biggest free old-age home and care centre, with 5,000 residents. Vinubhai Bachubhai Nagrecha from London has donated Rs 108 Crore for the project. To support the plans, spiritual leader Sant Morari Bapu's 'Manas Vande Mataram' Ramkatha will be held at Acharya Atre Maidan, Ghatkopar, starting from 22 November till 30 November. The principal host of this event is MLA Parag Shah. The plans were announced at a press conference in the city on Thursday.

Vijay Dobariya, Founder of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said, "In the last ten years, Sadbhavna Vruddhashram has planted and nurtured 11 million trees, including four million protected trees and seven million trees grown using the Miyawaki forest technique."

The Rajkot facility will comprise seven 11-storey buildings, a temple, a dining hall, a library, an exercise area, a yoga hall, a medical center, gardens, and a community hall spread across a 15-acre complex. Dobariya, popularly called 'Van Pandit', said the facility will provide a free-care old-age home to elderly individuals from Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Mital Khetani, advisor of Sadbhavna Vruddhashram, said, "Planting trees is easy, but caring for them is difficult. At our organisation, we plant and protect the trees by taking complete responsibility for their maintenance, including watering trees planted in public spaces."

The Manav Seva Charitable Trust has been running Sadbhavna Vruddhashram for the past ten years. The place shelters over 700 abandoned and sick elderly, of whom 300 are bedridden. The Institute also manages Badad Ashram that cares for injured and abandoned bulls, a dog shelter, an animal hospital, and charitable medical Services. Sadbhavna Old-Age Home has so far planted and nurtured over 4 million trees of native species such as neem, peepal, vat, umbar, and amla.

