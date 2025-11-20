Mumbai Fraud: Indore Businessman Cheated Of ₹9.61 Crore On Pretext Of Co-Producing TV Serial; Case Filed Against Mahesh Pande And Wife

Pydhonie Police register ₹9.61 crore cheating case against TV producer Mahesh Pande and his wife Madhu for allegedly duping a businessman | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 20: A cheating case of ₹9.61 crore has been registered at the Pydhonie Police Station against TV producer Mahesh Premchand Pande (47) and his wife Madhu Mahesh Pande (42), both residents of Imperial Heights, Goregaon.

Victim Lured With Promise of Co-Producer Role in TV Serial

The complaint was filed by Shubham Santosh Khandelwal (38), a businessman from Sneha Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per FIR, Accused Mahesh Premchand Pande (46) and his wife Madhu are Partners of Mahesh Pande Production LLP.

According to the complaint, the accused couple lured the victim, Shubham Khandelwal, by promising to make him a co-producer in their upcoming television serial. They also told him that investing in the Doordarshan Prasar Bharati serial “Jai Bharati” would earn him huge profits.

Accused Promised to Return ₹9.61 Crore; No Payment Made

The accused further assured him that the money he had already invested in Picks Entertainment and Cluster Steel Pvt. Ltd. would be settled, and a total amount of ₹9.61 crore would be returned to him.

A written agreement was executed on December 21, 2023. However, despite the agreement, no money was returned. Between 2016 and 2023, the accused allegedly siphoned off Khandelwal’s investments, amounting to ₹9.61 crore, and stopped responding thereafter.

FIR Registered Under Breach of Trust and Cheating

Based on the complaint, Pydhonie Police registered an FIR against Pande Couple under sections 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 420 (Cheating), 34 (Common Intention) of IPC. Police have begun investigations into how the accused misused the funds under the guise of TV production investments.

