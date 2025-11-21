IRCTC Launches 'Dazzling Dubai’ International Tour Package For January 2026

IRCTC Launches 'Dazzling Dubai' Tour Package; Departure On 22nd January 2026 |

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has announced the launch of its exclusive international tour package, “Dazzling Dubai”, scheduled to depart on 22nd January 2026. This premium 4 Nights / 5 Days package will cater to more than 150 passengers traveling from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone Mumbai stated that the package is attractively priced from Rs 88,900, designed to offer excellent value with a comprehensive and well-planned itinerary. This initiative underscores IRCTC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally enriching, and meticulously organized international travel experiences for Indian tourists.

The all-inclusive package features Indian meals throughout the trip, ensuring you enjoy authentic local cuisine. It also includes the services of an experienced Indian Tour Manager to guide you and take care of all arrangements. Return flights are covered, providing convenient and hassle-free travel. Accommodation is arranged in comfortable 3-star hotels for a pleasant stay. Normal visa charges are included, simplifying the documentation process. Additionally, the package offers travel insurance coverage for travelers up to 70 years of age, giving you peace of mind during your journey.

The itinerary includes visits to Dubai’s most iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Desert Safari, Dubai Frame, and Miracle Garden. Travelers will also enjoy a full-day excursion to Abu Dhabi, covering key landmarks including the BAPS Hindu Temple and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Jha further stated that IRCTC is planning similar large-group international tour packages to destinations including Europe, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, offering travelers more options for memorable global experience.