Maharashtra Civic Body Polls 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party Joins Hands With Congress In Ambernath

Mumbai: The surprise alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress has taken the political leaders by surprise in Maharashtra ahead of the crucial civic polls. Sharp reactions are pouring in not just from the opposition MVA but also from the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a sharp swipe at the political hypocrisy of the BJP after it joined hands with the Congress in Ambernath. While speaking to reporters, Raut accused the BJP of having 'double standards.'

He also spoke on BJP’s alliance with AIMIM in the Mira Bhayandar. Raut said, "BJP has double standards... They have formed an alliance with AIMIM in Mira Bhayandar and with Congress in Ambernath."

Subsequent discussions were also held between BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and local MLA Balaji Kinikar of the Shindeled Sena. However, even as talks continued between Chavan and MP Shrikant Shinde, the BJP local unit went ahead and formalised an alliance with the Congress and the NCP under the banner of the Ambernath City Development Front, named the Ambernath City Development Front.

Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, has also reacted to the BJP-Congress joining hands. Shinde stated that questions regarding the tie-up with the Congress should be directed to senior BJP leaders, adding that Shiv Sena’s politics in Ambernath has consistently revolved around development work.

"Shiv Sena and the BJP have been in alliance for a long time. It has always been our aim to establish Mahayuti at the local level as well. You should ask the BJP's senior leaders about this alliance with the Congress. Shiv Sena's politics in Ambernath has always been of development..."

AAP’s Mumbai president Preeti Menoon termed the developments in Maharashtra’s civic elections as a reflection of “rank opportunism,” pointing out that while the BJP and Congress have come together in Ambernath, the BJP has also entered into a post-poll alliance with AIMIM in Akot.

Local MLA Balaji Kinikar of the Shinde-led Sena also spoke to The Free Press Journal and said that the alliance has come as a complete surprise, adding that senior BJP leaders might not be aware of the local developments. He added it was unfair, especially when the two parties were allies at the state level.

