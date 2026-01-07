BMC Polls 2026: Violence Erupts In Ward 1, Dahisar West Amid Election Campaign; MHB Police Book 10

iolence Erupts In Ward 1, Dahisar West Amid Election Campaign; MHB Police Book 10 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The MHB police have registered an FIR against around ten individuals and others for allegedly physically assaulting people during an election campaign in Dahisar West. Two accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. The incident occurred on Monday, while the case was registered on Tuesday.

Alleged Attack During Campaign

According to sources, political party activists allegedly entered a residence without permission and physically assaulted two residents, besides molesting a woman, during election campaigning. The incident took place on Monday evening during a campaign round held at Vitthalwadi Society in Ward No. 1 of Dahisar West. The FIR does not mention the name of any political party or candidate.

Complainant Identified

As per the FIR, the complainant, Vijay Patil, 31, a resident of Kandarpada, Dahisar West, works as a security guard at a private residence. He is well acquainted with many residents of Ganpat Patil Nagar and the Kandarpada area.

Assault Inside Residence

On January 5, at around 6.30 pm, Patil was at home with his wife and brother when two local residents, Suraj Pandey and Suraj Yadav, allegedly entered their house without permission for election campaigning. When Patil questioned them about entering the house without consent, they allegedly became aggressive and started abusing him. When Patil and his brother Prashant asked them to leave, the two men allegedly assaulted them with punches.

Group Assault Outside House

Following this, Suraj Pandey and Suraj Yadav allegedly called their associates, Ajay Maurya, Dashrath Pal, Rakesh Yadav, Dinanath Yadav, Sabhay Yadav, Pappu Yadav, Mehilal Yadav, a woman identified as Neelam Pandey, and others who were part of the campaign. The group allegedly gathered outside Patil’s house and assaulted Patil and his brother with fists and kicks.

Use of Weapons Alleged

When Patil and his brother shouted for help, the accused allegedly threw them to the ground and continued the assault. During the attack, Rakesh Yadav allegedly struck them with a wooden bamboo, causing injuries to both. The accused, including Suraj Pandey and Neelam Pandey, also allegedly threatened to kill Patil and his brother and used indecent language against Patil’s wife.

Police Intervention

After local residents gathered to intervene, the accused fled the spot. Patil’s wife then dialled 100 seeking police assistance. Police personnel arrived at the scene, following which Patil and his brother were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for medical treatment. After receiving treatment, Patil approached the police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Charges Registered

The MHB police have registered a case under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

