BMC Elections 2026: South Mumbai’s Colaba Ward Sees BJP, Shinde Sena Face-Off

BJP's Harshita Narvekar and Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Sujata Sanap |

Mumbai: Colaba (225 ward) in south Mumbai is one and the only ward in Mumbai, where the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) has both the alliance partners have fielded their candidate for the BMC elections. Shinde Sena has fielded two-term corporator from the ward Sujata Sanap, while the BJP has fielded Harshita Narwekar, former corporator from neighbouring ward and sister-in-law of MLA Rahul Narwekar.

Alliance tensions exposed

The BJP and Shiv Sena had declared full alliance for the 2026 BMC elections, with BJP contesting in the 137 and Shiv Sena in 90 wards under their seat sharing formula. However, both parties fielding their candidates in Colaba has divulged the disagreements within them.

Sujata Sanap accuses BJP

Shiv Sena's Sujata Sanap said, "Whole Maharashtra is watching how the BJP is playing the game. When we are in alliance, still they chose to field their candidate. I am contesting this ward for a hatrick win, but they played dirty politics, and supporters are also been pressurised to support the BJP candidate," she said speaking with the FPJ on Tuesday.

BJP calls it friendly battle

While Shinde Sena's spokesperson Arun Sawant said, "In the lottery, the ward got reserved for women. 225 has been Shiv Sena's ward and it was decided that we will retain our wards. Still BJP decided to field Narwekar, who was elected from neighbouring ward. We allowed our alliance partner to do that, and now it will be a friendly fight."

Shiv Sena UBT criticizes BJP

Meanwhile, Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant and national spokesperson for Shiv Sena UBT said, "This ward is epic example of double standards of the BJP. They claim to be a friendly fight, which we fail to understand. We are confident that our candidate from Colaba ward 225, Ajinkya Dhatrak will win as he has immense work on ground and clean record."

Nomination controversies emerge

The area has been in the news since the nomination process ended, due to opposition allegations that MLA Narwekar was present at the Returning Officers (RO) office and under his influence RO Krushna Jadhav did not accept as many as 12 nomination forms from various party candidates, including AAP, MNS, RPI, JDU and independents.

BMC defends Returning Officer

However, the BMC and SEC Commissioners said that Narwekar's name is not mentioned in the complaint letter, and the RO did nothing legally wrong. What actions will be taken for his administratively derailment in duty, is yet to be known. Jadhav is RO from A, B and E wards which covers most of the South Mumbai.

South Mumbai election battle

The 2017 BMC elections, Mumbai South has saw strong hold of Shiv Sena (undivided) and Congress. However, with the split in Shiv Sena and Congress supporting Sena UBT, all dynamics have changed.

Prime areas under BJP, Sena UBT

Mumbai South, which covers the prime areas of like Nariman Point, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, Girgaon and other areas like Byculla, Tardeo and Mumbai Central - presently has strong hold of BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT), except for areas like Nagpada, Masjid Bunder and Dongri, which have been traditionally dominated by Congress corporators.

MPs and MLAs in region

The MP for Mumbai South constituency is Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant, while the MLAs are BJP's Rahul Narwekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha; Congress' Amin Patel and Shiv Sena UBT's Manoj Jamsutkar. Jamsutkar, is former Congressman, and his wife Sonam is contesting from a ward in Byculla from Sena UBT's ticket, where she was corporator from Congress in last term.

Shinde Sena faces UBT challenge

While, former Byculla constituency MLA Yamini Jadhav, who was defeated by Jamsutkar in 2024 assembly elections in a cut throat fight, is also contesting from Shiv Sena Shinde faction. The area will again see tonight Shinde Sena and Sena UBT fight. Yamini's husband, Yashwant Jadhav, is a former corporator and BMC standing committee chairman in the last term. Both Jadhav and Jamsutkar family has strong support.

BJP fields family candidates

While on the other hand, BJP has given three tickets from MLA Rahul Narwekar's family from three wards of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, namely Makarand Narwekar, Harshita Narwekar and Gauri Shivalkar Narwekar.

Makarand Narwekar has advantage

Makarand, a former corporator himself, is said to have a comparatively easy win as against him no other party has fielded candidates. While Shivalkar has fight with Rehana Shaikh from Sena UBT, and a strong independent candidates Dr Laura D'Souza.

