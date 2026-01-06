 BMC Elections 2026: Poor Roads, Potholes, Shortage Of Beds In Govt Hospitals; Andheri Candidate Sufiyan Haider Flags Issues Despite High Budget Of Civic Body
Ahead of the BMC elections, Congress candidate Sufian Haider from Ward 65 said Mumbai needs basic civic facilities, not luxury projects. He flagged poor road conditions and shortages at Cooper Hospital, including lack of ICU beds and medicines. Questioning the BMC budget’s utilisation, Haider stressed accountability and said governance must prioritise essential services for citizens.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As the city heads into the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in a few days, Congress candidate Sufian Haider from Andheri's Ward No. 65 has stressed that Mumbaikars need basic facilities, including proper pothole-free roads, facilities at government hospitals and not luxury projects.

People Need Basic Facilities, Not Luxury

While speaking to FPJ's Nirmeeti Patole, Haider said the focus must be on essentials such as well-maintained roads, road-widening, and government hospitals. He pointed out that despite Mumbai having one of the largest civic budgets, potholes continue to trouble commuters and road widening projects remain incomplete. “Despite having a budget of over Rs 4000 crore, plus the potholes budget is Rs 50 lakh per ward, still, potholes and road condition are bad across the city, he said.

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
article-image

Speaks on Strengthening BMC hospitals

Haider raised serious concerns about the condition of Cooper Hospital, citing an acute shortage of ICU beds, lack of medicines, and the absence of NICU facilities for children. Recalling a recent incident, he said that a patient died after failing to get an ICU bed due to gaps in the public healthcare system.

BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of...
article-image

Plans of Mayor

He also spoke about the debate among political parties regarding a ‘No Khan Mayor’ versus ‘Marathi or Hindu Mayor’ issue. Haider said the Mayor in Mumbai doesn't have any power, as it is just a decorative post. "This is not New York, where the Mayor has complete power. He added that real authority lies with the municipal commissioner and the standing committee.

Nepotism Debate

When asked about the nepotism debate and tickets being given to family members of former corporators, he added, "Congress gives tickets on merit."

He informed that his candidature was the result of over a decade of work, "I have been working on the ground for the past 12 years. I was elected Youth Congress District President and later was elected as State Working President. So after working for many years, I have been issued a ticket."

