BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026 witness intense ward-level battles across Mumbai following the split in the Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Jan 05: The split in the Shiv Sena has transformed the BMC election into a series of high-voltage ward-level battles. Rebellion against official party candidates in several constituencies has triggered multi-cornered contests, making outcomes unpredictable.

In many wards, former corporators, once close allies, now face off as rivals, representing opposing Sena factions or contesting independently.

Ward No. 1: Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar

Sheetal Mhatre

Party: Congress

Info: Multiple-time corporator, strong local leader and voice of Congress; former Standing Committee member.

Key opponents: Foram Parmar (UBT), Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 2: Anand Nagar, Dahisar

Tejasvi Ghosalkar

Party: BJP

Info: Former Shiv Sena corporator who joined the BJP last month; wife of late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Key opponents: Dhanashri Kolge (UBT), Menaka Singh (Congress)

Ward No. 7: Kandar Pada, Dahisar

Saurabh Ghosalkar

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Son of former minister Vinod Ghosalkar, brother of late Abhishek Ghosalkar and brother-in-law of Tejasvi Ghosalkar.

Key opponents: Ganesh Khankar (BJP), Ashish Fernandes (Congress)

Ward No. 61: MHADA Colony, Andheri West

Rajul Patel

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Info: Former health committee chairperson and Standing Committee member; left Shiv Sena (UBT) last year to join the Shinde faction.

Key opponents: Sejal Sawant (UBT), Divya Singh (Congress)

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse and Yogiraj Dabhadkar | File Photo

Ward No. 59: Versova

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Three-term Standing Committee chairperson and former leader of the House; a strong face of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Key opponents: Yogiraj Dabhadkar (BJP), Jayesh Sandhe (Congress)

Ward No. 131: Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar

Rakhee Jadhav

Party: BJP

Info: Former Standing Committee chairperson and ex-NCP (SP) Mumbai president; joined the BJP last week.

Key opponents: Vrushali Chavak (UBT), Smita Khatu (Congress)

Ward No. 178: Kohinoor Mills, Dadar East

Amey Ghole

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Info: Former corporator, ex-Standing Committee chairperson and general secretary of Yuva Sena.

Key opponents: Bajrang Deshmukh (MNS), Raghunath Thavai (Congress)

Ward No. 90: Kalina

Tulip Miranda

Party: Congress

Info: Former corporator, wife of Congress leader Brian Miranda; recently appointed president of Mumbai Mahila Congress.

Key opponents: Masood Ansari (Shiv Sena UBT), Jyoti Upadhyay (BJP)

Ward No. 209: Wadi Bunder, Byculla

Yamini Jadhav

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Info: Former MLA from Byculla who lost to a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate; wife of former Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

Key opponents: Harshala Surve (NCP), Hasina Mahimkar (MNS)

Sujata Patekar and Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo

Ward No. 5: Ashokvan, Chintamani Nagar, Dahisar East

Sujata Patekar

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Two-time corporator and wife of former corporator Udesh Patekar; a well-known political presence in the area.

Key opponent: Sanjay Ghadi (Shiv Sena)

Ajit Raorane and Vinod Mishra | File Photo

Ward No. 43: Kurar Village, Malad East

Ajit Raorane

Party: NCP (SP)

Info: Three-time corporator of the undivided NCP; remained loyal to the Sharad Pawar-led faction after the split.

Key opponent: Vinod Mishra (BJP), senior leader and 2017 BMC election winner.

Zeeshan Multani and Raju Pednekar | File Photo

Ward No. 62: Lalubhai Park, Andheri West

Zeeshan Multani

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Son of Changez Multani, a two-term independent corporator who joined Shiv Sena (UBT) last week, strengthening the party’s prospects.

Key opponent: Raju Pednekar (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 87: Dawari Colony, Khar Rifle Range

Pooja Mahadeshwar

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Former corporator and wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Key opponent: Krishna (Mahesh) Parkar (BJP)

Ward No. 191: Siddhivinayak Temple, Shivaji Park

Vishakha Raut

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Former mayor and former MLA; senior party leader.

Key opponent: Priya Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 192: Dadar West

Priti Patankar

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Info: Former corporator of the undivided Shiv Sena; joined the Shinde-led Sena along with her husband Prakash Patankar after the seat was allotted to the MNS.

Key opponent: Yashwant Killedar (MNS)

Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo

Ward No. 193: Worli

Hemangi Worlikar

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Two-term corporator and former deputy mayor, contesting to retain her stronghold.

Key opponent: Suryakant Koli (Independent)

Ward No. 194: Prabhadevi

Nishikant Shinde

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Backed by his brother, Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde.

Key opponent: Samadhan Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 206: Sewri Fort

Sachin Padwal

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Info: Former corporator and party loyalist.

Key opponent: Nana Ambole (Shiv Sena)

