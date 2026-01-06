 BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

The split in the Shiv Sena has reshaped BMC Elections 2026, triggering high-voltage ward-level battles across Mumbai. Former allies are now rivals, rebellions have led to multi-cornered contests, and outcomes in several key wards remain unpredictable.

Devashri Bhujbal Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:22 AM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 witness intense ward-level battles across Mumbai following the split in the Shiv Sena | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: The split in the Shiv Sena has transformed the BMC election into a series of high-voltage ward-level battles. Rebellion against official party candidates in several constituencies has triggered multi-cornered contests, making outcomes unpredictable.

In many wards, former corporators, once close allies, now face off as rivals, representing opposing Sena factions or contesting independently.

Ward No. 1: Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar
Sheetal Mhatre
Party: Congress
Info: Multiple-time corporator, strong local leader and voice of Congress; former Standing Committee member.
Key opponents: Foram Parmar (UBT), Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 2: Anand Nagar, Dahisar
Tejasvi Ghosalkar
Party: BJP
Info: Former Shiv Sena corporator who joined the BJP last month; wife of late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.
Key opponents: Dhanashri Kolge (UBT), Menaka Singh (Congress)

FPJ Shorts
BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main Laila' During Campaign For BMC Elections
BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main Laila' During Campaign For BMC Elections
BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

Ward No. 7: Kandar Pada, Dahisar
Saurabh Ghosalkar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Son of former minister Vinod Ghosalkar, brother of late Abhishek Ghosalkar and brother-in-law of Tejasvi Ghosalkar.
Key opponents: Ganesh Khankar (BJP), Ashish Fernandes (Congress)

Ward No. 61: MHADA Colony, Andheri West
Rajul Patel
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former health committee chairperson and Standing Committee member; left Shiv Sena (UBT) last year to join the Shinde faction.
Key opponents: Sejal Sawant (UBT), Divya Singh (Congress)

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse and Yogiraj Dabhadkar

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse and Yogiraj Dabhadkar | File Photo

Ward No. 59: Versova
Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Three-term Standing Committee chairperson and former leader of the House; a strong face of Shiv Sena (UBT).
Key opponents: Yogiraj Dabhadkar (BJP), Jayesh Sandhe (Congress)

Ward No. 131: Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar
Rakhee Jadhav
Party: BJP
Info: Former Standing Committee chairperson and ex-NCP (SP) Mumbai president; joined the BJP last week.
Key opponents: Vrushali Chavak (UBT), Smita Khatu (Congress)

Ward No. 178: Kohinoor Mills, Dadar East
Amey Ghole
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former corporator, ex-Standing Committee chairperson and general secretary of Yuva Sena.
Key opponents: Bajrang Deshmukh (MNS), Raghunath Thavai (Congress)

Ward No. 90: Kalina
Tulip Miranda
Party: Congress
Info: Former corporator, wife of Congress leader Brian Miranda; recently appointed president of Mumbai Mahila Congress.
Key opponents: Masood Ansari (Shiv Sena UBT), Jyoti Upadhyay (BJP)

Ward No. 209: Wadi Bunder, Byculla
Yamini Jadhav
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former MLA from Byculla who lost to a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate; wife of former Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.
Key opponents: Harshala Surve (NCP), Hasina Mahimkar (MNS)

Sujata Patekar and Sanjay Ghadi

Sujata Patekar and Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo

Ward No. 5: Ashokvan, Chintamani Nagar, Dahisar East
Sujata Patekar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Two-time corporator and wife of former corporator Udesh Patekar; a well-known political presence in the area.
Key opponent: Sanjay Ghadi (Shiv Sena)

Ajit Raorane and Vinod Mishra

Ajit Raorane and Vinod Mishra | File Photo

Ward No. 43: Kurar Village, Malad East
Ajit Raorane
Party: NCP (SP)
Info: Three-time corporator of the undivided NCP; remained loyal to the Sharad Pawar-led faction after the split.
Key opponent: Vinod Mishra (BJP), senior leader and 2017 BMC election winner.

Zeeshan Multani and Raju Pednekar

Zeeshan Multani and Raju Pednekar | File Photo

Ward No. 62: Lalubhai Park, Andheri West
Zeeshan Multani
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Son of Changez Multani, a two-term independent corporator who joined Shiv Sena (UBT) last week, strengthening the party’s prospects.
Key opponent: Raju Pednekar (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 87: Dawari Colony, Khar Rifle Range
Pooja Mahadeshwar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former corporator and wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.
Key opponent: Krishna (Mahesh) Parkar (BJP)

Ward No. 191: Siddhivinayak Temple, Shivaji Park
Vishakha Raut
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former mayor and former MLA; senior party leader.
Key opponent: Priya Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Ward No. 192: Dadar West
Priti Patankar
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former corporator of the undivided Shiv Sena; joined the Shinde-led Sena along with her husband Prakash Patankar after the seat was allotted to the MNS.
Key opponent: Yashwant Killedar (MNS)

Hemangi Worlikar

Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo

Ward No. 193: Worli
Hemangi Worlikar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Two-term corporator and former deputy mayor, contesting to retain her stronghold.
Key opponent: Suryakant Koli (Independent)

Ward No. 194: Prabhadevi
Nishikant Shinde
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Backed by his brother, Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde.
Key opponent: Samadhan Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To...
article-image

Ward No. 206: Sewri Fort
Sachin Padwal
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former corporator and party loyalist.
Key opponent: Nana Ambole (Shiv Sena)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main...

BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police...

Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police...

High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And...

School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And...