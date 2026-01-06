BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 05: The split in the Shiv Sena has transformed the BMC election into a series of high-voltage ward-level battles. Rebellion against official party candidates in several constituencies has triggered multi-cornered contests, making outcomes unpredictable.
In many wards, former corporators, once close allies, now face off as rivals, representing opposing Sena factions or contesting independently.
Ward No. 1: Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar
Sheetal Mhatre
Party: Congress
Info: Multiple-time corporator, strong local leader and voice of Congress; former Standing Committee member.
Key opponents: Foram Parmar (UBT), Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena)
Ward No. 2: Anand Nagar, Dahisar
Tejasvi Ghosalkar
Party: BJP
Info: Former Shiv Sena corporator who joined the BJP last month; wife of late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.
Key opponents: Dhanashri Kolge (UBT), Menaka Singh (Congress)
Ward No. 7: Kandar Pada, Dahisar
Saurabh Ghosalkar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Son of former minister Vinod Ghosalkar, brother of late Abhishek Ghosalkar and brother-in-law of Tejasvi Ghosalkar.
Key opponents: Ganesh Khankar (BJP), Ashish Fernandes (Congress)
Ward No. 61: MHADA Colony, Andheri West
Rajul Patel
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former health committee chairperson and Standing Committee member; left Shiv Sena (UBT) last year to join the Shinde faction.
Key opponents: Sejal Sawant (UBT), Divya Singh (Congress)
Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse and Yogiraj Dabhadkar | File Photo
Ward No. 59: Versova
Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Three-term Standing Committee chairperson and former leader of the House; a strong face of Shiv Sena (UBT).
Key opponents: Yogiraj Dabhadkar (BJP), Jayesh Sandhe (Congress)
Ward No. 131: Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar
Rakhee Jadhav
Party: BJP
Info: Former Standing Committee chairperson and ex-NCP (SP) Mumbai president; joined the BJP last week.
Key opponents: Vrushali Chavak (UBT), Smita Khatu (Congress)
Ward No. 178: Kohinoor Mills, Dadar East
Amey Ghole
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former corporator, ex-Standing Committee chairperson and general secretary of Yuva Sena.
Key opponents: Bajrang Deshmukh (MNS), Raghunath Thavai (Congress)
Ward No. 90: Kalina
Tulip Miranda
Party: Congress
Info: Former corporator, wife of Congress leader Brian Miranda; recently appointed president of Mumbai Mahila Congress.
Key opponents: Masood Ansari (Shiv Sena UBT), Jyoti Upadhyay (BJP)
Ward No. 209: Wadi Bunder, Byculla
Yamini Jadhav
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former MLA from Byculla who lost to a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate; wife of former Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.
Key opponents: Harshala Surve (NCP), Hasina Mahimkar (MNS)
Sujata Patekar and Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo
Ward No. 5: Ashokvan, Chintamani Nagar, Dahisar East
Sujata Patekar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Two-time corporator and wife of former corporator Udesh Patekar; a well-known political presence in the area.
Key opponent: Sanjay Ghadi (Shiv Sena)
Ajit Raorane and Vinod Mishra | File Photo
Ward No. 43: Kurar Village, Malad East
Ajit Raorane
Party: NCP (SP)
Info: Three-time corporator of the undivided NCP; remained loyal to the Sharad Pawar-led faction after the split.
Key opponent: Vinod Mishra (BJP), senior leader and 2017 BMC election winner.
Zeeshan Multani and Raju Pednekar | File Photo
Ward No. 62: Lalubhai Park, Andheri West
Zeeshan Multani
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Son of Changez Multani, a two-term independent corporator who joined Shiv Sena (UBT) last week, strengthening the party’s prospects.
Key opponent: Raju Pednekar (Shiv Sena)
Ward No. 87: Dawari Colony, Khar Rifle Range
Pooja Mahadeshwar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former corporator and wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.
Key opponent: Krishna (Mahesh) Parkar (BJP)
Ward No. 191: Siddhivinayak Temple, Shivaji Park
Vishakha Raut
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former mayor and former MLA; senior party leader.
Key opponent: Priya Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)
Ward No. 192: Dadar West
Priti Patankar
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Info: Former corporator of the undivided Shiv Sena; joined the Shinde-led Sena along with her husband Prakash Patankar after the seat was allotted to the MNS.
Key opponent: Yashwant Killedar (MNS)
Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo
Ward No. 193: Worli
Hemangi Worlikar
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Two-term corporator and former deputy mayor, contesting to retain her stronghold.
Key opponent: Suryakant Koli (Independent)
Ward No. 194: Prabhadevi
Nishikant Shinde
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Backed by his brother, Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde.
Key opponent: Samadhan Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)
Ward No. 206: Sewri Fort
Sachin Padwal
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Info: Former corporator and party loyalist.
Key opponent: Nana Ambole (Shiv Sena)
