Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout

BMC rolls out ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ voter awareness campaign across Mumbai ahead of the January 15 civic elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 05: With less than 10 days remaining for the 2026 BMC elections, the administration has started a voter awareness, education and information campaign on both offline and online platforms.

The voting percentage for the last BMC elections held in 2017 was 55.53%, and the administration is putting efforts to increase the voting percentage in Mumbai for electing a new constitutional body in the richest municipal corporation of the country.

‘My vote not for sale’ digital drive targets youth

The corporation has begun an aggressive online campaign with the tagline my vote ‘Not for Sale’, thereby creating awareness about the importance of casting a vote.

The campaign, launched on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X, concentrates predominantly on attracting young voters. Along with this, jingles are being played across media platforms like radio, television and public transportation such as trains and metros.

Street plays organised at prominent locations

The corporation is organising at least 20 street plays across the city, one of which was performed by school children outside the Mumbadevi temple on Monday morning. More street plays will be organised at Girgaon Chowpatty, Byculla station, Gateway of India, Sandhurst Road, Worli Naka, Dadar and other crowded locations in Mumbai.

Polling on January 15, counting on January 16

Voting for all 227 seats in the BMC will be held on January 15, and counting of votes will take place on January 16. To cater to 1.03 crore voters in Mumbai, the election department will set up 10,231 polling stations across the city.

Polling stations planned for voter convenience

The polling stations have been planned after taking into account ward-wise population, number of voters and geographical conditions to ensure easy access for voters. The civic body has published the final ward-wise list of polling stations for all 227 wards in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the State Election Commission.

Also Watch:

Special facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities

Some polling stations will be set up inside large housing societies, similar to arrangements made during the state assembly elections. Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and women. Polling stations will be equipped with basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, toilets and ramps, the BMC said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/