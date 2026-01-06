BMC Elections 2026: Jogeshwari Resident Flags Health Hazard As Sewage Water Stagnates On Road For Over A Month; Civic Body Responds | Watch

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming BMC polls 2026, a shocking video shared by a resident of Mumbai's Jogeshwari East showing sewage water accumulation near Swami Chawl for over a month has gone viral on social media. The user said that despite repeated complaints lodged by residents, there has been no significant action taken to resolve the issue.

BMC responds

The BMC has responded to the video and confirmed that the complaint has been forwarded to the relevant department. The civic body said, "Thank you for bringing this complaint to our notice. We have informed the relevant department about your complaint."

This complain also comes admist the time when the city will witness crucial polls on January 15. Joeshwari East comes in the BMC’s K-East ward and also covers parts of Vile Parle and Andheri East. The K-East ward has a population of 9.23 lakh with a gross density of 343 persons per square kilometre. The ward covers an area of about 28 square kilometres. Its boundaries stretch up to the Mithi River in the East, the Western Railway Line in the West, Aarey colony in the North, and up to the Milan Subway in the South.

Issues faced by residents of K East Ward

Inadequate and poorly maintained roads, frequent traffic snarls during peak hours, rampant illegal parking, unchecked development without corresponding upgrades to drainage systems, and water supply management are some of the long-standing problems in the ward.

