Know Your Ward: All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'G/North' Ward (182 – 187) Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Know Your Ward: All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'G/North' Ward |

Mumbai: G North Ward (182 – 187) includes some of the prominent areas of Mumbai city, including Dadar (West), Mahim, and Dharavi. Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026, here are the important details about the ward that the voters need to know. As the elections are scheduled for January 15, the city is set for its most significant political showdown.

Which Area Covers from Ward Numbers 182 – 187?

The ward covers an area of about 9.07 square kilometres. Its boundries stretches upto Central and Western Railway lines to the east, extend westward up to Kirti College and the Mahim Koliwada (fishermen) area, Mahim Causeway in the north, and stretch south till Kamgar Kreeda Kendra, K. Gadgil Marg, and the Siddhivinayak temple.

Population Of G North Ward

The total population of the G North Ward is 5.90 Lakh.

Police Stations and Fire Stations In G North Ward

In terms of law and order, G North Ward is covered by about five police stations, including Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Shahu Nagar and Dharavi and two fire stations, one at Mahim and another at Shahu Nagar.

Major Nallas to Garbage Generation

G North Ward generates about 761 metric Tonnes of garbage every day, along with nearly 8-10 metric tonnes of silt debris. The total area including Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi has 22 major roads and 104 minor roads. Speaking of nallahs, the area has 5 at Dadar, Dharavi, Shethwadi, Anna Indira Nagar and Prem Nagar Nalla.

Railway Stations and Bus Depots

In the ward, there are three railway stations including Dadar, Matunga and Mahim and two bus depots, one at Mahim and other at Dharavi.

Major Issues Faced By G North Ward Residents

Residents of G North ward face several day-to-day civic challenges, including illegal hawkers occupying roads and footpaths making movement difficult for pedestrians and vehicles. Poor garbage management, especially around Dadar’s vegetable, flower, and cloth markets. Moreover, traffic congestion is another key issue, particularly near Siddhivinayak temple and Dadar railway station, where crowding is frequent.

G North ward Office

Harishchandra Yelve Marg, Behind Plaza Cinema, Dadar (West), Mumbai – 400028.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/