Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Reviews Poll Preparedness In Vasai–Virar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: With the election programme for the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation General Elections 2026 announced by the State Election Commission, preparations for the polling process were reviewed on Monday by the Chief Election Observer, Pradeep P.

Polling for the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, 2026. In this context, a review meeting was convened at the Municipal Corporation headquarters under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Observer to assess the readiness of the administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Manojkumar Suryawanshi (IAS), Additional Commissioner (Elections) Sanjay Herwade, Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, all ward-wise Returning Officers, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Indrajit Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chaugule-Shringi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bavche, Superintendent of Police (State Excise) Bargaje, City Engineer Pradeep Pachange, along with all Deputy Commissioners, Executive Engineers and department heads of the Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, officials from the Police Department and State Excise Department presented details regarding security arrangements, inspection drives, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, and security measures for strong rooms. The Chief Election Observer directed the police administration to ensure comprehensive planning and effective measures to maintain law and order throughout the election period.

The Observer was also briefed on the procedures followed during the scrutiny and acceptance of nomination papers. Ward-wise Returning Officers presented information on polling arrangements, including the number and facilities of polling stations, deployment and training of polling staff, vehicle arrangements, security planning, availability and distribution of EVMs, and the establishment and security of strong rooms.

Further, the Municipal Corporation shared details on staff deployment, distribution of election materials, voter awareness initiatives, implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, and medical facilities to be provided at polling centres. The Chief Election Observer issued necessary instructions to ensure that the polling process is conducted in a smooth, transparent and orderly manner.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations and measures undertaken so far, the Chief Election Observer appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Municipal Corporation and the police administration in ensuring free and fair elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/