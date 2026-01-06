 BMC Elections 2026: Vikhroli AIMIM Candidate Moves Court After Nomination Rejected Over Alleged Denial Of Correction
AIMIM member Anwar Shaikh has approached a Mumbai civil court after his BMC election nomination was rejected over a missing signature, alleging arbitrary denial of correction and electoral malpractice. The court is set to hear the matter on January 6.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:34 AM IST
article-image
BMC Polls 2026 controversy as AIMIM candidate Anwar Shaikh approaches court after rejection of his nomination form | Instagram (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 05: A member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, Anwar Shaikh, a resident of Vikhroli, has approached the city civil court after he was allegedly not allowed to make a correction in his nomination form for the BMC election, resulting in its rejection.

Denial of correction termed ‘arbitrary’

Calling the denial of permission “arbitrary”, Shaikh claimed he submitted his nomination form on December 30, but a signature was missing. He alleged that he was not allowed to make the correction at the relevant time or even the next day during scrutiny.

Shaikh has prayed that his form be considered valid and has sought preservation of CCTV footage and video recordings from December 30. The suit is scheduled to be heard on January 6.

Short notice ticket cited in plea

In the suit, Shaikh claimed that his party gave him a ticket at very short notice, on December 30 at 11 am. After receiving the ticket, he rushed to submit the nomination form along with his supporters.

Returning officer’s assurance alleged

After the missing signature was pointed out, Shaikh claimed the returning officer assured him that the omission was not an impediment and that he could still fill in the missing detail. He was given a token and made to wait, but was later handed a notice to attend the scrutiny session the next day.

Correction refused during scrutiny, suit claims

The suit stated that on December 31, Shaikh attended the scrutiny and submitted all the required documents, but the officer accepted only the affidavit and refused to accept the corrected form and other documents despite repeated requests.

Also Watch:

Allegation of selective treatment raised

Shaikh has alleged that the officer selectively allowed other candidates to make corrections, while he was singled out, allegedly under the influence of rival candidates, amounting to “electoral malpractice”.

